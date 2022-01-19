A hat tip to Sania Mirza, India's 1st truly mainstream woman sports star

A press conference after a loss in a sporting event has often served as a temple of epiphany. Retirements, realisations and remembrance have all been conducted at this altar of reflection. Many have used it to spout poetry, others to proffer abuse.

Sania Mirza used it to speak plainly and clearly. “I've decided this will be my last season,” she said, after losing in the first round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open. No drama, no theatre. It could be a year-long farewell tour, but of that she wasn’t sure. “I'm taking it week by week, not ...