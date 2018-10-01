AFC U-16 Championship India vs South Korea: Can India secure a WC spot?

Minute 46-- Substitution for Korea: Jeong Sang-Nim comes on for Kim Ryun The teams are back on the field at MBPJ Stadium in Malaysia. Technically, India are 45 minutes away from a spot in U-17 World Cup, although they haven't looked their best against a formidable opponent like Korea HT Report: It's all South Korea at the moment, which wasn't really unexpected, given the kind of showing they have managed in the ongoing tournament. The Indians have defended with all their might and have been successful to keep the scoresheet clean for the time being. India's goalkeeper Vikram Singh has been very busy this evening and has leapt, jumped, and dived to keep the efforts of the South Koerans out of his net. He has been succesful in doing so. India haven't ventured forward much and hte only credible attack by India came in the dying minutes of the first half, although the attack itself wasn't too remarkable. The second half should follow a similar pattern but India will need to hit Korea on the break. Afterall, you can defend all night and still need to score to win. No? Minute 45+1 -- India make a rare foray forward and fancy a shot from outside the box. The shot is on target and the Korean goalkeeper has to parry it Minute 46 - Hong Sung-Wook is shown a yellow card after he wrestles Demello into the ground. A lump forming on the striker's face, it seems Minute 40 -- Vikram Singh to the resuce again. Korea continue to push forward and float a cross from the left wing to inside the box only for Vikram to leap into the air and box the delivery away

The Indian football team is bracing up for one of its toughest challenges as it takes on heavyweights South Korea here Monday for a berth in the semifinals of the and a ticket to the next U-17 World Cup.

The Indian colts, coached by Bibiano Fernandes, have qualified for the quarter-final of the ongoing and now Korea, one of the strongest teams in the competition, stands in between.

Sixteen years ago, in 2022, the Indian U-16 team lost to Korea 1-3 in the same stage.

Head coach Bibiano says India are the "underdogs" going into the match, "But we have been the underdogs since the group-stages and we are banking on the same against Korea Republic," he said.

Bibiano said his boys will look to give Korea a run for their money.

Korea Republic are already being touted as probable champions having scored 12 goals from their three group league matches without conceding any. India have also not conceded a single goal as yet but they will be hit hard with the suspension of central defender Bikash Yumnam for double booking.