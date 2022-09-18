Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri, 15, becomes youngest-ever Premier League player

-
ALSO READ
Tottenham beats Arsenal 3-0 to tighten race for Champion League spot
Salute Hockey Academy beat Delhi Hockey 7-0 in Khelo India women's league
Premier League 2022-23 to start on Aug 5, kick-off with Arsenal match
Premier League Fixture - 27 Aug, Arsenal Vs Fulham: Live streaming, players
Khelo India Women's Hockey League 22 for Under-16 to begin from tomorrow
-
Arsenal's 15-year-old academy product Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player ever to appear in a Premier League game after coming on for the final few minutes of the Gunners' 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday.
Nwaneri was included in Arsenal's matchday squad for the first time and was handed a record-breaking debut by manager Mikel Arteta in injury time at the Gtech Community Stadium.
At 15 years and 181 days, Nwaneri broke the Premier League's age mark previously held by Harvey Elliott, who was 16 years and 30 days when he came off the bench for Fulham at Wolves in May 2019.
"He has trained a couple of times with us and I had a feeling yesterday that if the opportunity came I would do it, Arteta said about putting Nwaneri in the game.
"I think it sends a strong message about who we are as a club. I told him yesterday he would be with us and he had to be ready. He is ready. When he went on I said: Congratulations and enjoy it.'"
Jack Wilshere who now manages the Arsenal Under-18 team that Nwaneri is part of was previously the youngest Arsenal player to make his Premier League debut, at the age of 16 years and 256 days in 2008.
Cesc Fabregas had been the youngest to play for Arsenal in any competition, making his debut in a League Cup game in 2003 at the age of 16 years and 177 days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor