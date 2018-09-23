Asia Cup 2018, Ban vs Afg: Bangladesh, Afghanistan stare at exit doors

Beaten and battered by India, Bangladesh will be looking to register a huge win over Afghanistan in the Super four match in Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Super four match is a must-win game for both the sides to stay alive in the ongoing and strengthen their position on the points table . The loser will find themselves at the mercy of other three teams to qualify for the finals, which is not a good place to be in. Bangladesh has faced nothing but crushing defeats in the tournament so far, other than beating Sri Lanka. Bangladesh team lost to Afghanistan in a humiliating fashion and could only pray to avoid another such defeat.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be looking to repeat their previous performance against Bangladesh and keep their chances alive in the tournament. Afghanistan team have not been outplayed in the tournament so far. Their defeat against Pakistan in the previous match was not a one-sided affair. They made sure match went to the very last over. Their lack of temperament and the experience to hold nerves in the dying moments cost them the match.

As far as individual performances go, Afghanistan have outplayed Bangladesh here as well. Rashid Khan, Gulbadiun Naib, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman have proved their mettle while, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman have failed to live up to their expectations.

Previous performance of Afghanistan and Bangladesh

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Pakistan got preparation for the India challenge on Sunday with a nervy three-wicket win over Afghanistan in a nail-biting Super Four contest of the Asia Cup at the here on Friday.

Chasing a modest 258, Pakistan were in control with a 154-run second wicket stand between Imam-ul-Haq (80) and Babar Azam (66) before losing their way with the fall of regular wickets, only to be rescued by former skipper Shoaib Malik's belligerent 43-ball unbeaten 51. Read the full report here.

India vs Bangladesh

India dished out another comprehensive performance to thrash Bangladesh by seven wickets in a Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led India from the front with a fluent unbeaten half-century to overhaul the paltry target of 174 with more than 13 overs to spare, after the men-in-blue rode on left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja's magical spell of 4/29 on winning the toss and opting to chase. Read the full report here.

When to watch match: September 23, 2018, 3:30 PM Local Time, 5:00 PM IST

Where is the match being played: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Bangladesh Probable XI: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar/Nazmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun/Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain/Abu Hider, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan Probable XI: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Full sqaud Bangladesh: Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes

Full sqaud Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Javed Ahmadi, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf