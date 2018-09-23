Asia Cup 2018, Ban vs Afg LIVE score: Bangladesh win too, elect to bat

After being beaten to a pulp by India, Bangladesh will be looking to clinch a big victory over Afghanistan in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2018
at Sheikh Zayed Stadium
in Abu Dhabi.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Super Four match is a do-or-die game for both the participating teams if they wish to stay alive in the tournament and strengthen their position on the points table
. The losing team will be at the mercy of other three teams to qualify for the finals. Bangladesh has been beaten comprehensively by the opposing teams in the tournament so far, other than beating Sri Lanka. Afghanistan, on the contrary, will be looking to repeat their previous performance against Bangladesh in today's match. Afghanistan team have not been outplayed in the tournament so far. Their defeat against Pakistan in the previous match was not a one-sided affair. In today's super four match, both teams will look to win by huge margins as Net run rate can come into play in the later days of the tournament. Position on the points table will matter. Both teams will expect their star players to shine on the day that matters to them the most.
Asia Cup 2018 Ban vs Afg LIVE Scoreboard