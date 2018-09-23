JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

Asia Cup 2018, Ban vs Afg: Bangladesh, Afghanistan stare at exit doors
Business Standard

Asia Cup 2018, Ban vs Afg LIVE score: Bangladesh win too, elect to bat

This Bangladesh vs Afghanistan super four match in Asia Cup 2018 is make or break for both the teams. Catch all the live updates here

BS Web Team 

Asia Cup 2018, Afghanistan cricket Team
Afghanistan cricket Team. Photo: @ICC

After being beaten to a pulp by India, Bangladesh will be looking to clinch a big victory over Afghanistan in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2018 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Super Four match is a do-or-die game for both the participating teams if they wish to stay alive in the tournament and strengthen their position on the points table. The losing team will be at the mercy of other three teams to qualify for the finals. Bangladesh has been beaten comprehensively by the opposing teams in the tournament so far, other than beating Sri Lanka. Afghanistan, on the contrary, will be looking to repeat their previous performance against Bangladesh in today's match. Afghanistan team have not been outplayed in the tournament so far. Their defeat against Pakistan in the previous match was not a one-sided affair. In today's super four match, both teams will look to win by huge margins as Net run rate can come into play in the later days of the tournament. Position on the points table will matter. Both teams will expect their star players to shine on the day that matters to them the most.

Asia Cup 2018 Ban vs Afg LIVE Scoreboard
First Published: Sun, September 23 2018. 16:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements