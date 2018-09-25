Asia Cup 2018 Ind vs Afg LIVE score: Shahzad smashes 50; Afghanistan 75/1

Afghanistan: 75-1 in 14 Overs Over summary: 0 0 2 6 0 0 Jadhav continues and Shahzad smashed the 4th ball over the bowlers head for SIX. Afghanistan: 67-1 in 13 Overs Over summary: 0 0 0 W 0 2 Ravindra Jadeja [2.0-1-6-0] is back into the attack and bowls 3 DOTS. Javed Ahmadi, out Stumped!! Ravindra Jadeja gets India the breakthrough. Javed Ahmadi's struggling knock comes to an end. Just 5 off 30. He walked down the track to work this flat ball through the on-side. The ball didn't spin and missed the inside edge. Javed Ahmadi st Dhoni b Jadeja 5(30). Rahmat Shah, right handed bat, comes to the crease Afghanistan: 65-0 in 12 Overs Over summary: 0 0 0 0 1 0 Kedar Jadhav, right-arm off break, comes into the attack and concedes 1 run. Afghanistan: 64-0 in 11 Overs Over summary: 0 0 1 0 0 0 Kuldeep Yadav, left-arm chinaman, comes into the attack and concedes only 1 run as Shahzad not able to him outside the park. Afghanistan: 63-0 in 10 Overs Over summary: 6 0 0 0 0 0 Jadeja continues and Shahzad hits the first ball for SIX. End of over 10: Afghanistan - 63/0 M Shahzad 56* J Ahmadi 3*#INDvAFG #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/u20jlrAPkR — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 25, 2018 Afghanistan: 57-0 in 9 Overs Over summary: 0 4 4 0 1 0 Kaul continues and concedes 9 runs.

In todays match of Asia Cup 2018, Rohit Sharma’s India will take on ever improving Afghanistan led by Asghar Afghan in their last Super Four encounter at in United Arab Emirates. India are already through to the final of the multination tournament after recording wins against Pakistan and Bangladesh, while Afghanistan are out after successive losses against the same teams. Afghanistan have been really unlucky in the Super Four stage of the tournament, losing both matches in the very last over. The spin trio – Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and -- of Afghanistan held the opposition in every game and didn’t allow the opposition to score in excess of 250. They would be looking to get a win under their belt against a powerful India team before the tournament is over.



