Asia Cup 2018, Ind vs Ban LIVE score: India to bowl, Jadeja replaces Pandya

Here is India playing 11 vs Bangladesh Here's our Playing XI for the game.#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/h6Z0zRSuqS — BCCI (@BCCI) September 21, 2018 Only one change for India. Ravindra Jadeja comes in place of Hardik Pandya INDIA WIN TOSS AND ELECT TO BAT FIRST Super Four Match 1. India win the toss and elect to field https://t.co/pV2Cw1VxC9 #IndvBan #AsiaCup — BCCI (@BCCI) September 21, 2018 #INDvBAN clash has historically witnessed the dominance of pace bowlers! Pacers or spinners? Who do you think will do better today? #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/giZJcIwoHo — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 21, 2018 Toss will happen shortly Here are the playing 11 probables of both the teams: India playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar/Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Kudeep Yadav, Yuzuvedra Chahal Bangladesh playing 11: Masrafe Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

In the first match of the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2018, Rohit Sharma’s India will take on Masrafe Mortaza-led Bangladesh at in United Arab Emirates. For Bangladesh, it will be back-to-back contest after they played their last league game on Thursday in which they were thrashed by Afghanistan by 137 runs. On the other hand, India are coming into the game with a day's break after they beat arch-rivals Pakistan quite easily in their last league fixture. India and Bangladesh have played 33 ODI matches, of which India has won 27 matches and Bangladesh five. These statistics might look skewed in India's favour and seem to undermine the recent cricket rivalry between the two neighbours. It all started with a no-ball in the ICC World Cup 2015 quarter-finals and spilled over to India's tour of Bangladesh when debutant Rahman ripped through India’s batting line-up. The rivalry between the two cricket fanatic nations peaked in the 2016 World T20, where India's dramatic one-run win against Bangladesh was followed up by celebrating on social media as West Indies beat India in the semi-final.



