Asia Cup 2018 Pak vs Ban LIVE score: Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat

Here are the playing 11 of both the teams: Pakistan playing 11: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi Bangladesh playing 11: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman With just an hour to go for the clash between @TheRealPCB and @BCBtigers , Who will meet India in the finals of the #AsiaCup2018?#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/1zU2B29wHK — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 26, 2018 Sarfraz Ahmed and Mashrafe Mortaza are out in the middle. Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bat first!#PAKvBAN #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/tVX5QnJi5w — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 26, 2018

In the final Super Four encounter of Asia Cup 2018, Sarfraz Ahmed’s Pakistan will clash with Bangladesh led by in a virtual semi-final to seal a final berth at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.



One of the two teams will be heading home after their final Super Four game. Given the backlash, Pakistan received after the reverses against India, former world and Asian champions Pakistan will be eager to raise their game. While their batting has shown signs of improvement days after being bowled out for 160-odd runs, more needs to be done if they are to make the title clash, where India await. Bangladesh managed to scrape past a spirited Afghanistan in a last-over finish to keep their hopes alive, and having produced decent performances, save the loss against India, they will fancy their chances against Pakistan. Bangladesh after all, pulled off something similar just two years ago - beating Pakistan to make the final of Asia Cup 2016 (played in T20 format), where they eventually lost to India.



