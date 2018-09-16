Asia Cup 2018 Pak vs HK LIVE score: Hong Kong win toss, Pakistan to bowl

Here's what both captains said after the toss Anshuman Rath, Hong Kong captain: "We'll have a bat. We saw the yesterday's game. Pitch stayed true throughout. Hoping it will roughen up a bit through the course. No better place to do it than in the Asia Cup. We're ready, we deserve to be here. Especially on the back of losing ODI status in March. We've beaten top teams before, hope we could do it again." Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan captain: "Wanted to bat first, but that's not in our hands. Congrats to Hong Kong, this is a big event for them. Won't take them lightly, won't relax. Long tournament, we'll go match by match. If you see the last match, didn't see much spin. We're going in with four pacers and one spinner." TOSS ALERT Hong Kong's Anshuman Rath wins the toss and elected to bat first. Toss to be held shortly Pakistan team optional practice session underway at ICC Academy, Dubai. Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Amir are resting. pic.twitter.com/FzkTUL7pBk — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) September 15, 2018 Here is the playing 11 probables of both sides: Pakistan playing 11 probables: Sarfraz Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali and Faheem Ashraf. Hong Kong playing 11 probables: Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie, Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed and Nizakat Khan. BUILD UP In-form Pakistan up against Hong Kong in today's match In match 2 of Asia Cup 2018, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Pakistan will lock horns with Hong Kong led by Anshuman Rath at Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates today. Favourites Pakistan will take this game as an opportunity to get familiar with the conditions while Hong Kong would like to put up a spirited performance. More than half of Hong Kong squad has Pakistani heritage, which would make this a special occasion for the team. Both teams have faced off twice earlier - in 2004 and 2008 - with Pakistan winning both encounters easily. For Pakistan, Asia Cup is the start of a busy season. Right after the multination tournament they will play home series against Australia and New Zealand, followed by a full tour of South Africa. Coming after an extended break, the team would like to start with a comprehensive win against the minnows. Pakistan's recent one-day international record makes for a rather interesting read. In their last three series, Pakistan has beaten Zimbabwe 5-0, been whitewashed 5-0 by New Zealand and then have beaten Sri Lanka 5-0. The trend suggests that once Pakistan are in the groove they are hard to stop. Pakistan has a combination of experienced players and young talented players like Fakhar Zaman who is coming after a fantastic ODI series in Zimbabwe where he finished as the leading run-getter with 515 runs. Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik the most experienced batsman in Pakistan line-up is also among the leading run scorers in ODIs with 7,015 runs.