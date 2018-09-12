Asia Cup 2018: Malinga returns to Sri Lanka squad; chandimal misses out

-
ALSO READ
Japan World Cup squad: Keisuke Honda, Shinji Kagawa return to Japan squad
Senegal World Cup squad: Sadio Mane leads Teranga Lions to Russia
World Cup: Falcao, Cuadrado fashion Colombia win against Poland, FT 3-0
World Cup: Top 5 defenders who will stonewall your favourite strikers
Fifa World Cup 2018: Ramirez among three left out of Uruguay squad
-
Lasith Malinga has been included in the Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup 2018 in United Arab Emirates. Sri Lanka's cricket selectors recalled fast bowler Lasith Malinga after a year in limbo and included him in a 16-member squad. However, Dinesh Chandimal — Sri Lanka Test captain — has withdrawn from the 6-member squad for Asia Cup on Monday due to an finger injury during a recent domestic tournament. Wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella will replace Dinesh Chandimal in the Sri Lanka squad.
Meanwhile, the injury-prone 35-year-old had been largely ignored since his last ODI appearance in September 2017 against India in Colombo when he took just one wicket for 35 runs and eventually Sri Lanka lost the match by six wickets. However, official sources said he had impressed selectors during an ongoing domestic T20 series and has now been included in the one-day squad for the Asia Cup tournament opening in the United Arab Emirates in two weeks.
Malinga has taken 301 ODI wickets giving away 8,705 runs since his ODI debut in July 2004. In the shortest form of the game, he has taken 90 wickets conceding 1,780 runs.
Sri Lanka squad
|Player name
|Batsman/ Bowler/All-rounder
|Angelo Mathews(c)
|All-rounder
|Kusal Perera
|Wicket-Keeper
|Kusal Mendis
|Batsman
|Upul Tharanga
|Batsman
|Danushka Gunathilaka
|All-rounder
|Thisara Perera
|All-rounder
|Basun Shanaka
|All-rounder
|Dhananjaya de Silva
|All-rounder
|Ákila Dananjaya
|Bowler
|Dilruwan Perera
|Bowler
|Amila Aponso
|Bowler
|Kasun Rajitha
|Bowler
|Suranga Lakmal
|Bowler
|Dushmantha Chameers
|Bowler
|Lasith Malinga
|Bowler
|Niroshan Dickwella
|Wicket-Keeper