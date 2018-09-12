Asia Cup 2018: Mohammed Hafeez, Yasir Shah dropped from Pakistan squad

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selectors dropped seasoned campaigners and from the Sarfraz Ahmed-led 16 member squad for the Asia Cup 2018, to be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 15. The selection committee headed by the new PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has however added a couple of rookies in 18-year-old pacer Shaheen Afridi and opener Shan Masood for the six-nation tournament.

The rest of the squad remains unchanged from Pakistan's last five-match One-day International (ODI) series against Zimbabwe. Pakistan begin their Asia Cup campaign with a league game against the winner of the ongoing Asia Cup Qualifier on September 16 before facing arch-rivals India on September 19.

"We conducted fitness tests and since there is no compromise on fitness we have not included Hafeez and Imad Wasim," Inzamam told media while announcing the squad in Lahore. Six teams are divided in two groups. Top two sides are culled for the Super Four rounds, after which the top two finishers go to the September 28 final in Dubai.

