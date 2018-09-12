JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

English test: A triumph for Virat the batsman, a fall for Kohli the captain
Business Standard

Asia Cup 2018: Mohammed Hafeez, Yasir Shah dropped from Pakistan squad

Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup 2018 campaign with a league game against Hong Kong on September 16 at 5:00 pm (IST)

BS Web Team 

File photo: Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed, front, celebrates with teammates winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval in London.
File photo: Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed, front, celebrates with teammates winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval in London.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selectors dropped seasoned campaigners Mohammed Hafeez and Yasir Shah from the Sarfraz Ahmed-led 16 member squad for the Asia Cup 2018, to be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 15. The selection committee headed by the new PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has however added a couple of rookies in 18-year-old pacer Shaheen Afridi and opener Shan Masood for the six-nation tournament.

The rest of the squad remains unchanged from Pakistan's last five-match One-day International (ODI) series against Zimbabwe. Pakistan begin their Asia Cup campaign with a league game against the winner of the ongoing Asia Cup Qualifier on September 16 before facing arch-rivals India on September 19.

"We conducted fitness tests and since there is no compromise on fitness we have not included Hafeez and Imad Wasim," Inzamam told media while announcing the squad in Lahore. Six teams are divided in two groups. Top two sides are culled for the Super Four rounds, after which the top two finishers go to the September 28 final in Dubai.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2018

Player name Batsman/Bowler/All-rounder
Fakhar Zaman Batsman
Imam-ul-Haq Batsman
Babar Azam Batsman
Shan Masood All-rounder
Sarfraz Ahmed(c) Wicket-keeper
Shoaib Malik All-rounder
Haris Sohail All-rounder
Shadab Khan All-rounder
Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder
Faheem Ashraf All-rounder
Hasan Ali Bowler
Junaid Khan Bowler
Usman Khan Bowler
Shaheen Afridi Batsman
Mohammad Amir Bower

First Published: Wed, September 12 2018. 21:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY