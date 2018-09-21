Asia Cup 2018, Pak vs Afg: Battered Pakistan take on determined Afghanistan

In the 8th match of the ongoing Aisa Cup 2018, a battered Pakistan will take on jubilant Afghanistan. match is the second of the super four stage. At the same time, India will take on Bangladesh in the first match of the super four stage. Pakistan is entering this match after facing a crushing defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India. Not only did Pakistan fail miserably in the batting department, but also their bowling was not up to the mark. The hype around the pace attack proved to be blunt against Indian batting line-up. Contrary to this, Indian pace attack rattled Pakistan's top order.

While Pakistan would be looking to improve their batting, they will have to take care of their middle order as well because there is the place where the major problem lies. Shoaib Malik did show some hope in previous India vs Pakistan Match, but he needs to do more. The entire middle order is in shambles and it will not be easy for their inexperienced middle order to face the sharp Afghanistan bowling attack. They got bowled out for a paltry 162 against India and they cannot afford to have that against Afghanistan in the crucial super four match of the





Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be high on morale and confidence as they just beat Bangladesh comprehensively. Despite the top order failing against Bangladesh, Rashid Khan and Naib played their part with the bat and made sure Afghanistan reach a competitive total. Their bowling ripped Bangladesh to shreds and did not give them any chance to come back in the game at all. Their determination to win on the big stage helped their cause.





If Pakistan are to come on the winning track, then they need to find a way to tackle Rashid and co to reach a respectable total and then their bowling department needs to defend whatever is given to them.

Afghanistan Probable XI: Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Pakistan Probable XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan/ Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan/Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

Head to head

Afghanistan 0-2 Pakistan

When is Afghanistan vs Pakistan Match: September 21 at 3:30 PM Local Time, 5:00 PM IST

Where is the match: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi