Asia Cup 2018: Today's match fixture free live streaming details for Friday

After some exciting contest in League games of Asia Cup 2018, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are qualified for Super Four. In Super four all teams will play each other one game and top 2 teams will fight for Asia Cup Trophy on September 28. Afghanistan entry into the Super Four comes as surprise as they had won both their league games played against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Here’s todays match schedule

When and where to watch: India vs Bangladesh5:00 PM (IST)Dubai International Stadium, Dubaiwill be broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. It will be available for live streaming on Hotstar app. Tatasky subscribers can also watch the match on Tatasky mobile app.

Match 2: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

When and where to watch: Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Time: 5:00 PM (IST)

Stadium: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi



will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. It will be available for live streaming on Hotstar app. Tatasky subscribers can also watch the match on Tatasky mobile app.