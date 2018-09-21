Asia Cup 2018: Today's match fixture free live streaming details for Friday

-
After some exciting contest in League games of Asia Cup 2018, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are qualified for Super Four. In Super four all teams will play each other one game and top 2 teams will fight for Asia Cup Trophy on September 28. Afghanistan entry into the Super Four comes as surprise as they had won both their league games played against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Here’s todays match schedule
Match 1: India vs Bangladesh
When and where to watch: India vs Bangladesh
Time: 5:00 PM (IST)
Stadium: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
India vs Bangladesh free live streaming details
India vs Bangladesh will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. It will be available for live streaming on Hotstar app. Tatasky subscribers can also watch the match on Tatasky mobile app.
Match 2: Pakistan vs Afghanistan
When and where to watch: Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Time: 5:00 PM (IST)
Stadium: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Pakistan vs Afghanistan free streaming details
Pakistan vs Afghanistan will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. It will be available for live streaming on Hotstar app. Tatasky subscribers can also watch the match on Tatasky mobile app.