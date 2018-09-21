JUST IN
Asia Cup 2018 Ban vs Afg highlights:Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 136 runs
Asia Cup 2018: Today's match fixture free live streaming details for Friday

Afghanistan entry into the Super Four comes as surprise as they had won both their league games played against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

BS Web Team 

Photo: Twitter (@ICC)

After some exciting contest in League games of Asia Cup 2018, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are qualified for Super Four. In Super four all teams will play each other one game and top 2 teams will fight for Asia Cup Trophy on September 28. Afghanistan entry into the Super Four comes as surprise as they had won both their league games played against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Here’s todays match schedule


Match 1: India vs Bangladesh
When and where to watch: India vs Bangladesh
Time: 5:00 PM (IST)
Stadium: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

India vs Bangladesh free live streaming details

India vs Bangladesh will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. It will be available for live streaming on Hotstar app. Tatasky subscribers can also watch the match on Tatasky mobile app.

Match 2: Pakistan vs Afghanistan
When and where to watch: Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Time: 5:00 PM (IST)
Stadium: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pakistan vs Afghanistan free streaming details

Pakistan vs Afghanistan will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. It will be available for live streaming on Hotstar app. Tatasky subscribers can also watch the match on Tatasky mobile app.
First Published: Fri, September 21 2018. 11:19 IST

