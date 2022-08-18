Asia Cup 2022: Groups, schedule, venue, team list and full squad

-
ALSO READ
Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, squads, schedule, venues and prize money
Sri Lanka faces worst currency depreciation, tourism affected: Lanka IOC MD
India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
Sri Lanka to ease regulations over control of foreign earnings conversion
Amid crisis, Sri Lanka set to introduce fuel ration scheme next month
-
Asia Cup is returning after three years and India Cricket Team will have to defend the title once again. This is the fifteenth edition of the Asia Cup, and India has been the most successful team, winning 7 times out of 14. Apart from India, Sri Lanka has also won five times, and Pakistan has bagged it twice.
Asia Cup 2022 dates have been announced as six Asian cricketing giants will be playing to clinch the trophy. The event was supposed to be hosted by Sri Lanka, but now United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be hosting it with Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
Squads of all the teams have been announced except Sri Lanka. Although it is confirmed that they will be participating in playing the pool/ group A with Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Considering the recent performances, India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan are the top contenders while Afghanistan and Sri Lanka look weaker on paper. Also read | T20I: Iyer, Hooda to fight for Asia Cup berth as India look for series win
This will be Rohit Sharma's one more test as the Indian national captain as he will face Babar Azam's Pakistan in their first group match. Since it would be a T20 match, we can not forget India's 10-wicket defeat in the World T20 2021 group match.
Sri Lanka's squad and the captain are still unrevealed and would be known once the tournament begins.
Mohammad Nabi will be captaining Afghanistan, and all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan will be leading Bangladesh's side.
Asia Cup 2022: Groups
There will be six teams participating in Asia Cup 2022. While five teams are permanent, UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Kuwait will compete to qualify as the sixth team. India and Pakistan will be in the same group along with a qualifier team.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will be part of group A. Have a look at the group table.
|Group A
|Group B
|Bangladesh
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|Afghanistan
|UAE/ Hong Kong/ Singapore/ Kuwait
Asia Cup 2022: Schedule
The Asia Cup 2022 tournament will be played from August 27 to September 11 at 7.30 pm (IST) among six Asian teams. Check out the schedule of the matches.
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|27-Aug
|Saturday
|Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
|Dubai
|28-Aug
|Sunday
|India vs Pakistan
|Dubai
|30-Aug
|Tuesday
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|Sharjah
|31-Aug
|Wednesday
|India vs Qualifier
|Dubai
|1-Sep
|Thursday
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Dubai
|2-Sep
|Friday
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Sharjah
|3-Sep
|Saturday
|B1 vs B2
|Sharjah
|4-Sep
|Sunday
|A1 vs A2
|Dubai
|6-Sep
|Tuesday
|A1vs B1
|Dubai
|7-Sep
|Wednesday
|A2 vs B2
|Dubai
|8-Sep
|Thursday
|A1 vs B2
|Dubai
|9-Sep
|Friday
|B1vs A2
|Dubai
|11-Sep
|Sunday
|Final
|Dubai
Asia Cup 2022: What would be the venue?
Earlier, Sri Lanka was supposed to be the host of Asia Cup 2022 but due to the economical collapse of the country. The venue has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates. Most of the matches will be in Dubai, while some will be played in Sharjah stadium.
Asia Cup 2022: Full Squads of participants
|
Team
|Captain
|Squad
|India Cricket Team
|Rohit Sharma
|Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan
|Standby players: Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer
|Pakistan
|Babar Azam
|Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
|Bangladesh
|Shakib al Hasan
|Shakib Al Hasan, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed
|Afghanistan
|Mohammad Nabi
|Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rashid Khan and Samiullah Shinwari.
|Standby players: Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, and Sharafuddin Ashraf
|Sri Lanka
|TBD
|TBD
How to watch the live streaming of Asia Cup 2022?
The live streaming of Asia Cup 2022 will be available on Disney Hotstar Plus App and on the Hostar website. (Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor