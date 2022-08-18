Asia Cup 2022: Groups, schedule, venue, team list and full squad

Asia Cup is returning after three years and India Cricket Team will have to defend the title once again. This is the fifteenth edition of the Asia Cup, and India has been the most successful team, winning 7 times out of 14. Apart from India, Sri Lanka has also won five times, and Pakistan has bagged it twice.

2022 dates have been announced as six Asian cricketing giants will be playing to clinch the trophy. The event was supposed to be hosted by Sri Lanka, but now United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be hosting it with Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Squads of all the teams have been announced except Sri Lanka. Although it is confirmed that they will be participating in playing the pool/ group A with Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Considering the recent performances, India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan are the top contenders while Afghanistan and Sri Lanka look weaker on paper. Also read | T20I: Iyer, Hooda to fight for Asia Cup berth as India look for series win

This will be Rohit Sharma's one more test as the Indian national captain as he will face Babar Azam's Pakistan in their first group match. Since it would be a T20 match, we can not forget India's 10-wicket defeat in the World T20 2021 group match.

Sri Lanka's squad and the captain are still unrevealed and would be known once the tournament begins.

Mohammad Nabi will be captaining Afghanistan, and all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan will be leading Bangladesh's side.

2022: Groups

There will be six teams participating in 2022. While five teams are permanent, UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Kuwait will compete to qualify as the sixth team. India and Pakistan will be in the same group along with a qualifier team.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will be part of group A. Have a look at the group table.

Group A Group B Bangladesh India Sri Lanka Pakistan Afghanistan UAE/ Hong Kong/ Singapore/ Kuwait

Asia Cup 2022: Schedule

The Asia Cup 2022 tournament will be played from August 27 to September 11 at 7.30 pm (IST) among six Asian teams. Check out the schedule of the matches.

Date Day Match Venue 27-Aug Saturday Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dubai 28-Aug Sunday India vs Pakistan Dubai 30-Aug Tuesday Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Sharjah 31-Aug Wednesday India vs Qualifier Dubai 1-Sep Thursday Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2-Sep Friday Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Sharjah 3-Sep Saturday B1 vs B2 Sharjah 4-Sep Sunday A1 vs A2 Dubai 6-Sep Tuesday A1vs B1 Dubai 7-Sep Wednesday A2 vs B2 Dubai 8-Sep Thursday A1 vs B2 Dubai 9-Sep Friday B1vs A2 Dubai 11-Sep Sunday Final Dubai

Asia Cup 2022: What would be the venue?

Earlier, Sri Lanka was supposed to be the host of Asia Cup 2022 but due to the economical collapse of the country. The venue has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates. Most of the matches will be in Dubai, while some will be played in Sharjah stadium.

Asia Cup 2022: Full Squads of participants

Team Captain Squad Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (vice-captain ), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan Standby players: Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer Pakistan Babar Azam Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir Bangladesh Shakib al Hasan Shakib Al Hasan, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed Afghanistan Mohammad Nabi Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rashid Khan and Samiullah Shinwari. Standby players: Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, and Sharafuddin Ashraf Sri Lanka TBD TBD

How to watch the live streaming of Asia Cup 2022?

The live streaming of Asia Cup 2022 will be available on Disney Hotstar Plus App and on the Hostar website. (Written by Zuhair Zaidi)