Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers points table - team standing, NRR, wins and losses

The qualifiers 2022 are being played from August 20 to 24 at Al Amerat Ground Oman Cricket, Muscat, Oman. In qualifiers 2022, four teams are participating to win and qualify for the 2022, scheduled from August 27-September 11.

United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong are playing in these qualifiers in a round-robin format. Each team will have three games to play and the topper will be qualified for Group A of Asia Cup 2022. Also read | Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers: Kuwait vs Hong Kong; timings, weather and pitch

Till now, five teams have been finalized in two different groups. While group A includes India and Pakistan. Group B has Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Asia Cup Qualifier 2022 Points Table

Rank Team Played Won Lost Draw Net Run Rate Points 1 United Arab Emirates 2 1 1 0 1.045 2 2 Hong Kong 1 1 0 0 0.4 2 3 Kuwait 1 1 0 0 0.274 2 4 Singapore 2 0 2 0 -1.375 0

Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers Summary

Given below is the match summary of matches played till now.

20th August: begins its campaign with a close-margin win

Asia Cup qualifiers 2022 started with a bang, as defeats by 8 runs in the first match. scored 148 runs for nine wickets in the first innings.

In reply, manages to get only 140 runs with a loss of seven wickets. Ehsan Khan was awarded player of the match for his three wickets for 20 runs.

21st August: wins the last-ball thriller by 1 wicket against UAE

team defied all the odds after scoring 9 runs in the final over, with one ball to spare. After winning the toss, opted to bowl first. After the first innings, UAE manages to score 173/5 in 20 overs.

The score was relatively higher yet the Kuwait team managed to reach the total in 19.5 overs.

Edson Silva of Kuwait was awarded man of the match for his quickfire innings of 25 runs in 14 balls.

22nd August: lost to UAE by 47 runs

Singapore had the final opportunity to swipe into the Group stage of Asia Cup 2022. However, UAE had other plans. Singapore won the toss and chose to bowl first. In the first innings, UAE registered 160 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs with a half-century from Muhammad Waseem.

The second innings were more interesting as Aritra Dutta looked stronger initially. However, the wickets started falling and Singapore was all wrapped up in the 19th over with nine balls to spare. Bowler Palaniappan Meiyappan was awarded Player of the match for his phenomenal spell of 3 wickets for 13 runs in four overs.

Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier Points Table Rules

The team winning the match will be rewarded with two points, while zero points willl be allocated for losing.

If the match is abandoned or gets no result, both contesting teams will get a point each.

If two teams have the same number of points, the net run rate(NRR) will be the deciding factor

The team with the highest points and NRR will qualify for the next stage.

Who are the favourites to play against India and Pakistan?

The contest is still not over for Hong Kong, UAE and Kuwait, whereas Singapore is out of the league. Amongst the three teams, the and Hong Kong are equal favourites because of their strong NRR and players. However, it would be surprising if Kuwait again defies the general opinion.