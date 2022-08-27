Asia Cup 2022: SL vs AFG: Predicted XI, Time, Pitch Report and Toss

Sri Lanka's Cricket Team will play against Afghanistan in the first match of Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday, August 27 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Lankan lions will be looking forward to starting their campaign on a positive note, while Afghanistan also needs a desperate comeback after their close 3-2 defeat against Ireland in a 5-match T20 series in Ireland.

According to the ICC rankings, Sri Lanka is ranked 8th in while Afghanistan is at the 10th place. Since T20 is the most unpredictable format of the game, it would be interesting to see how these two equally matched sides face each other.

Also read | Asia Cup 2022 points table: Team standing, NRR, win, loss and rankings

2022, Match 1 - Sri Lanka Predicted XI

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Dasun Shanaka (captain), , Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando

2022, Match 1 - Afghanistan Predicted XI

Rahmatullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rashid Khan, Fareed Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Read more| Asia Cup 2022: Groups, schedule, venue, team list and full squad

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Pitch Report and Toss Advantage

Dubai International Stadium is known for having a batting-friendly wicket. The bowlers get some swing with the new ball and can restrict the batting team. However, chasing a score is relatively easier than setting up a high total.

Despite being a batting-friendly pitch, 52% of the matches have been won while chasing, and 48% while defending. This implies that the pitch has little role to play and the result depends more on players' performance. However, winning the toss would help the skipper make the right decision.

2022, Match-1 - Where can you watch the match live?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2022. So, you can watch all the matches on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports channels from 7.30 pm (IST).

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1- Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have played one T20 International till now. That match was played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on March 16, 2016, in the ICC T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka won that match by six wickets.

Asia Cup 2022, Match-1, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan prediction

With the likes of Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka, Sri Lanka are still the favourites to win this match. However, the contest would be between some of Sri Lanka's hard-hitting batters against top bowlers such as Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

Afghanistan has a balanced squad with unpredicted potential. However, they will definitely be pressured after their disappointing T20 series against Sri Lanka.



(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)