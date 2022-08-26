Asia Cup 2022 points table: Team standing, NRR, win, loss and rankings

JUST IN
India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup in UAE: A reminder of an era gone by

Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the United Arab Emirates. It would be interesting to see how top Asian teams will fight for the prestigious trophy. Will India defend their title or not?

BS Trends  |  New Delhi 

Source: Getty images
Asia Cup 2022 has started and it would be interesting to see how giants like India, Pakistan and under-rated contenders Bangladesh would be playing for the trophy in 2022. While India has the best track record, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh have also been exceptional in the tournament.

Though, India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are the only cricket teams to clinch the trophy in 14 seasons of the tournament. The 15th season of the Asia Cup will witness Hong Kong, Bangladesh and Afghanistan as the other three participants.

Tomorrow, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will face each other in the first match of the campaign at Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7.30 pm (IST)

Asia Cup 2022 Points Table: Group A

Teams Match Won Lost Points NRR
India 0 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0
Hong Kong 0 0 0 0 0


Asia Cup 2022 Points Table: Group B

Teams Match Won Lost Points NRR
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0

Asia Cup 2022: Key moments

Day 1 (27th August 2022)

Sri Lanka Cricket team will be playing the Afghanistan Cricket team in Group B in the first match of Asia Cup T20. Since Sri Lanka is not in its best form, it would be a delight to watch these two starting their campaigns. Sri Lanka will be led by Dasun Shanaka while Mohammad Nabi will be captaining Afghanistan to start the campaign on a happy note.

Day 2 (28th August 2022)

India Cricket team will be facing its arch-rivals Pakistan in the group A match. Though India is currently ranked 1st in the T20 Internationals, it would be impressive to see if they could avenge their World T20 defeat. While India are still the favourites, it would be another test of Rahul Dravid's coaching and Rohit Sharma's captaincy against Babar-Azam's

Asia Cup 2022: List of Winners

Year Season Host Winner Runner-up
2022 15th Sri Lanka
2018 14th UAE India Bangladesh
2016 13th Bangladesh India Bangladesh
2014 12th Bangladesh Sri Lanka Pakistan
2012 11th Bangladesh Pakistan Bangladesh
2010 10th Sri Lanka India Sri Lanka
2008 9th Pakistan Sri Lanka India
2004 8th Sri Lanka Sri Lanka India
2000 7th Bangladesh Pakistan Sri Lanka
1997 6th Sri Lanka Sri Lanka India
1995 5th UAE India Sri Lanka
1990-91 4th India India Sri Lanka
1988 3rd Bangladesh India Sri Lanka
1986 2nd Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Pakistan
1984 1st UAE India Sri Lanka


Asia Cup 2022: What is Net Run Rate (NRR)?

Net Run Rate (NRR) is some of the difficult yet important concepts in cricket and football. In cricket, NRR is calculated by the average runs scored by a team throughout the competition, the average runs per over conceded against that team throughout the tournament.

NRR is positive when a team scores faster than its overall opposition, while a negative NRR implies scores slower than the opposing teams.

Asia Cup 2022: Points Table Rules

Asia Cup 2022 will have the same rules as Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022. Given below are some essential rules of Asia Cup 2022:

The winning team will be rewarded with two points, while there would not be any points deducted for losing the match.

If the match gets tied, abandoned or ends with no result, both teams will get one point each.

When two teams will have an equal number of wins, losses or ties, NRR would be the qualifying factor.

The top two teams from both the groups, group A and group B will play the semi-finals.

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule

Asia Cup 2022 will be played from August 27, 2022 and will feature 13 matches among six different teams. Though India are stll the favourites to win the trophy, there's more to this tournatment. Check out the schedule given below.

Date Match Venue
Saturday, August 27, 2022 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dubai
Sunday, August 28, 2022 India vs Pakistan Dubai
Tuesday, August 30, 2022 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Sharjah
Wednesday, August 31, 2022 India vs Hong Kong Dubai
Thursday, September 1, 2022 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dubai
Friday, September 2, 2022 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Sharjah
Saturday, September 3, 2022 B1 vs B2 Sharjah
Sunday, September 4, 2022 A1 vs A2 Dubai
Tuesday, September 6, 2022 A1vs B1 Dubai
Wednesday, September 7, 2022 A2 vs B2 Dubai
Thursday, September 8, 2022 A1 vs B2 Dubai
Friday, September 9, 2022 B1vs A2 Dubai
Sunday, September 11, 2022 Final Dubai


(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)

First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 19:11 IST

