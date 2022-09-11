- Dhanlaxmi's governance turmoil: A saga of management-shareholder conflicts
Asia Cup Final SL vs PAK Live: Babar Azam wins toss, asks Sri Lanka to bat
Asia Cup 2022 Final Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Updates: Final of Asia Cup is going to be a fight between consistency of Sri Lanka and class of Pakistani players, who have been anything but consistent
Asia Cup | Asia Cup Twenty20 | Sri Lanka cricket team
It is time for Asia Cup 2022 Final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan
Asia Cup 2022 Final Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live
Asia Cup 2022, which began last month in August, has now almost reached its culmination with Pakistan and Sri Lanka vying to enrich their trophy cabinet. While this has been a revelation for Sri Lanka in a way that after losing their first game in the tournament, they have not lost a single one since then, Pakistan’s has been a roller-coaster ride.
Before heading into the final, the two teams met each other in a dress rehearsal of a game on Friday, September 09, 2022. Though Sri Lanka won it eventually, it could have been a tight game had Pakistan scored a bit more and held on to difficult chances. Pakistan also played without its main men in Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan and hence final is expected to be more contentious and exciting.
In the end, it is going to be a fight between the consistency of Sri Lanka and the class of Pakistani players, who have been anything but consistent. However, the class of the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali and Haris Rauf is remarkable.
Asia Cup 2022 Final SL vs PAK Toss
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the final of the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka, which had the good fortune to chase in all its last four games, will finally be chasing a total.
Asia Cup Final Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: How do the teams shape up?
As expected, Pakistan have brought in Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah in their playing 11 while Sri Lanka have remained unchanged as the two changes they made in the last game in the form of Dhananjaya de Silva and Pramod Madushan, actually fitted perfectly in the jigsaw puzzle.
Sri Lanka Playing 11
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka
Pakistan Playing 11
Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain
Asia Cup 2022 Final Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Updates: Catch all the updates on every happening on the field during Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Final live here
