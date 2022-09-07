Asia Cup: Five mistakes Rohit Sharma shouldn't have made against Sri Lanka

India was beaten comprehensively by Sri Lanka on Tuesday, August 06, in 2022. This was India's second defeat in as many matches in the Super Four stage. Courtesy of that loss, the men in blue, are almost out of the race to the final. The pattern of defeats in both games was identical, as the Indian bowlers could not defend a total of more than 170 on both occasions.

However, it wasn't just the bowlers this time, but an error in captaincy on the part of that cost India the game and most probably a chance to defend its title.

Not bowling Arshdeep the 19th over

Against Pakistan, Asrhdeep bowled the 20th over and almost defended seven runs. Against Sri Lanka, India needed to defend 21 off the last two. Once again, India persisted with to bowl the 19th, who, the other day, against Pakistan, went for 19 runs in the 19th over. Rohit should have learned from the mistakes that day and trusted young Arshdeep to bowl the 19th. Maybe then, in the 20th over, Bhuvi would have been able to defend more than 12 runs.

Not playing Hooda up the order

came into the limelight by playing up the order in the IPL for both Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. Even when he got the chance to play for India against Ireland, England and West Indies, Hooda batted up the order only. Now, if India were to play him at number seven, it would have been better to play Axar Patel or Dinesh Karthik, as they are known hitters, and Axar could even bowl. Hooda, if played, should always bat in the top five.

Not introducing Hooda with the ball

India was already playing with only four recognised bowlers and an all-rounder in . Hooda has bowled regularly in IPL, and he even bowled for India in West Indies. In his post-match press conference, Rohit agreed that he wanted to bowl Hooda, but he couldn't take the calculated risk because the Sri Lankan openers were right-handers. When none of the bowlers could pick wickets, taking a chance was the only option for Rohit, and he should have gone for it.

Keeping Chahal/Ashwin for one over at the death

When Yuzvendra Chahal broke through with two quick wickets and Sri Lanka were in all sorts of bother, Rohit should have kept one of his overs for the end. Say that Chahal also picked the important wicket of Kusal Mendis in his last over, then immediately after, Rohit should have bowled a pacer instead of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Against Ashwin, Bhanuka Rajapaksa got the much-needed confidence as he hit him for 12 runs. This was after Rajapaksa had hit Chahal for a six on the last ball of his spell. Rohit bowled Arshdeep after Ashwin, but he should have bowled him before Ashwin and not let Rajapaksa settle in.

Playing Hardik as the fifth bowler

could never be the fifth bowler for India, and it was made very clear in the last match against Pakistan. Without learning from that mistake, Rohit and the team management continued with him as the fifth bowler. He was taken for 35 runs in his four overs, including 12 in the 18th over. Axar Patel should have played at all costs as the fifth bowler, and Hardik should have remained as an add-on.