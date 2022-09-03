Asia Cup 2022 SL vs AFG Live: Sri Lanka win the toss, opt to bowl first
Asia Cup 2022 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Updates: After a nailbiting win against Bangladesh, Sri Lankans are now looking to avenge their group stage loss against Afghanistan
Topics
Asia Cup | Asia Cup Twenty20 | Sri Lanka cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Afghanistan will play Sri Lanka in the first match of Super 4. Source: ICC Twitter handle
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Updates
It is now the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022 and will begin with the clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. The two teams have had very different tournaments so far. While Afghanistan have been clinical in their approach and have won both their games very quickly, Sri Lanka were outplayed by the Afghan team in the first match, while in the second, they snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.
Now heading into the next tournament stage, the Sri Lankan unit would look to gain from their experience and try and start the new phase with a win. Afghanistan on the other hand would look to continue with thier momentum.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Toss
The toss between the Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka and his Afghani counterpart Mohammad Nabi will take place at 07:00 pm IST and 05:30 pm Local Time. Skipper winning the toss at Sharjah would look to bat first and post a total beyond 150 to make it interesting
SL vs AFG Pitch Report
The pitch at Sharjah has always supported spinners and in this game too, it is going to behave the same way.
Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.
Afghanistan Predicted Playing 11
Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Asia Cup 2022 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Updates: Catch all the updates from every happening on the field during Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 live here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More