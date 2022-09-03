JUST IN
Asia Cup 2022 SL vs AFG Live: Sri Lanka win the toss, opt to bowl first

Asia Cup 2022 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Updates: After a nailbiting win against Bangladesh, Sri Lankans are now looking to avenge their group stage loss against Afghanistan

Asia Cup | Asia Cup Twenty20  | Sri Lanka cricket team

Afghanistan will play Sri Lanka in the first match of Super 4. Source: ICC Twitter handle
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Updates

It is now the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022 and will begin with the clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. The two teams have had very different tournaments so far. While Afghanistan have been clinical in their approach and have won both their games very quickly, Sri Lanka were outplayed by the Afghan team in the first match, while in the second, they snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. 

Now heading into the next tournament stage, the Sri Lankan unit would look to gain from their experience and try and start the new phase with a win. Afghanistan on the other hand would look to continue with thier momentum. 

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Toss

The toss between the Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka and his Afghani counterpart Mohammad Nabi will take place at 07:00 pm IST and 05:30 pm Local Time. Skipper winning the toss at Sharjah would look to bat first and post a total beyond 150 to make it interesting 

SL vs AFG Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah has always supported spinners and in this game too, it is going to behave the same way. 

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Afghanistan Predicted Playing 11

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Asia Cup 2022 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Updates: Catch all the updates from every happening on the field during Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 live here

