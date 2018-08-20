Asian Games 2018: India's Day 2 schedule, live streaming details at Jakarta

On the second day of Asian Games 2018, Indian contingent has a packed schedule. After Day 1 India were at 8th position on medals tally with one Gold and one Bronze. Men and women will fight it out to move ahead on the in Kabaddi, Badminton, Shooting and Wushu. Shreyasi Singh and Seema Tomar will move ahead in their Women trap Qualification match. Sanatombi Chanu Leimapokpam will be India's hope in Wushu while Chirag Sharma will represent men in the same game.

Here's Asian Games 2018 Day 1 full schedule:

Event: Artistic Gymnastics (Men's Qualification, Subdivision 1)

Time: 12:00 pm onwards (IST), Medal event at 5:00 pm (IST)

Indian participants: Gaurav Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh, Siddhartha Verma, Rakesh Patra

Venue: JIExpo - Hall D

Event: Badminton Women's Team Quarterfinals

Time: 8:00 am (IST)

Teams: India vs Japan

Event: Badminton Men's Team Quarterfinals

Time: 1:00 pm (IST)

Teams: India vs Indonesia

Event: Women's Basketball prelims: Group A

Time: 9:00 am (IST)

Teams: India vs Unified Korea

Event: Men's Handball Main round

Time: 10:00 am (IST)

Teams: India vs Malaysia

Event: Men's Hockey, Pool A

Time: 7:00 pm (IST)

Teams: India vs Indonesia

Event: Women's Kabaddi, Group A match

Time: 8:40 am (IST)

Teams: India vs Thailand

Event: Men's Kabaddi, Group A match

Time: 3:00 pm (IST)

Teams: India vs South Korea

Event: Shooting, Women trap Qualification (Day 2)

Time: 7:00 am (IST)

Finals: 1:00 pm (IST)

India participants: Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar

Event: Shooting, Men trap Qualification (Day 2)

Time: 8:00 am (IST)

Finals: 3:00 pm (IST)

Indian participants: Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Lakshay

Event: Shooting, Men 10m Air Rifle

Time: 6:30 am (IST) (Qualification)

Finals: 8:45 am (IST)

Indian participants: Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar

Event: Shooting, Women's 10m Air Rifle

Time: 08:30 am (IST) (Qualification)

Finals: 10:30 am (IST)

Indian participants: Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela

Event: Men's Volleyball

Time: 2:30 pm (IST)

Teams: India vs Hong Kong

Event: Women's Wushu, Taijijian

Time: 8:00 am (IST)

Indian participant: Sanatombi Chanu Leimapokpam

Event: Men's Wushu, Daoshu

Time: 8:00 am (IST) onwards

Indian participant: Chirag Sharma

Asiad 2018 Day 1 live streaming details

The 2018 Asian Games opening ceremony will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1, Sont Ten 1 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 HD and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi Commentry. Asian Games opening ceremony will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv app and Sony Liv portal. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream opening ceremony on Tatasky mobile app. National Broadcaster DD National will also broadcast the opening ceremony on terrestrial channels from 5:30 pm (IST) onwards.