Asian Games 2018: India's Day 2 schedule, live streaming details at Jakarta

-
ALSO READ
Asian Games 2018: India's Day 1 schedule, live streaming details at Jakarta
Asian Games 2018: Bajrang Punia wins wrestling final; India gets first gold
Asian Games 2018: Medal hopes high as Indian athletes prepare hard
Asian Games 2018: India fields a squad of bridge players for the first time
Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony highlights: Neeraj leads India contingent
-
On the second day of Asian Games 2018, Indian contingent has a packed schedule. After Day 1 India were at 8th position on Asian Games 2018 medals tally with one Gold and one Bronze. Men and women will fight it out to move ahead on the Asian Games 2018 in Kabaddi, Badminton, Shooting and Wushu. Shreyasi Singh and Seema Tomar will move ahead in their Women trap Qualification match. Sanatombi Chanu Leimapokpam will be India's hope in Wushu while Chirag Sharma will represent men in the same game.
Click here for Asian Games 2018 Day 2 live proceedings
Here's Asian Games 2018 Day 1 full schedule:
Event: Artistic Gymnastics (Men's Qualification, Subdivision 1)
Time: 12:00 pm onwards (IST), Medal event at 5:00 pm (IST)
Indian participants: Gaurav Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh, Siddhartha Verma, Rakesh Patra
Venue: JIExpo - Hall D
Event: Badminton Women's Team Quarterfinals
Time: 8:00 am (IST)
Teams: India vs Japan
Event: Badminton Men's Team Quarterfinals
Time: 1:00 pm (IST)
Teams: India vs Indonesia
Event: Women's Basketball prelims: Group A
Time: 9:00 am (IST)
Teams: India vs Unified Korea
Event: Men's Handball Main round
Time: 10:00 am (IST)
Teams: India vs Malaysia
Event: Men's Hockey, Pool A
Time: 7:00 pm (IST)
Teams: India vs Indonesia
Event: Women's Kabaddi, Group A match
Time: 8:40 am (IST)
Teams: India vs Thailand
Event: Men's Kabaddi, Group A match
Time: 3:00 pm (IST)
Teams: India vs South Korea
Event: Shooting, Women trap Qualification (Day 2)
Time: 7:00 am (IST)
Finals: 1:00 pm (IST)
India participants: Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar
Event: Shooting, Men trap Qualification (Day 2)
Time: 8:00 am (IST)
Finals: 3:00 pm (IST)
Indian participants: Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Lakshay
Event: Shooting, Men 10m Air Rifle
Time: 6:30 am (IST) (Qualification)
Finals: 8:45 am (IST)
Indian participants: Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar
Event: Shooting, Women's 10m Air Rifle
Time: 08:30 am (IST) (Qualification)
Finals: 10:30 am (IST)
Indian participants: Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela
Event: Men's Volleyball
Time: 2:30 pm (IST)
Teams: India vs Hong Kong
Event: Women's Wushu, Taijijian
Time: 8:00 am (IST)
Indian participant: Sanatombi Chanu Leimapokpam
Event: Men's Wushu, Daoshu
Time: 8:00 am (IST) onwards
Indian participant: Chirag Sharma
Asiad 2018 Day 1 live streaming details
The 2018 Asian Games opening ceremony will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1, Sont Ten 1 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 HD and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi Commentry. Asian Games opening ceremony will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv app and Sony Liv portal. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream opening ceremony on Tatasky mobile app. National Broadcaster DD National will also broadcast the opening ceremony on terrestrial channels from 5:30 pm (IST) onwards.