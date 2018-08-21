JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Asian Games 2018 » News

Asian Games Day 2 Highlights: Vinesh wins India's 1st women wrestling gold
Business Standard

Asian Games 2018: India's Day 3 schedule, live streaming details at Jakarta

Indian men's Kabaddi team will look to forget their first ever defeat at Asiad (Korea defeated India yesterday) when they clash with Thailand

BS Web Team 

Asian games 2018. Vinesh Phogat
Vinesh Phogat. Photo: PTI

On the third day of Asian Games 2018, from Shooting to Wrestling Indian contingent has a packed schedule. After Day 2 India remained at 8th position on medals tally with two Gold, two Silver and one Bronze. Men and women will fight it out to move ahead on the Asian Games 2018 in Kabaddi, Badminton, Shooting and Wushu. Indian men's Kabaddi team will look to forget their first ever defeat at Asiad (Korea defeated India yesterday) when they clash with Thailand. India hope will be pinned on Archery and Shooting event for medals. In the Wrestling, Divya Kakran will clash with Tumentsetseg Sharkhuu while in Men's Greco-Roman 67 Kg wrestling Manish of India will lock horns with Japan's Tsuchika Shimoyamada.

ALSO READ: Asian Games Day 2 Highlights: Vinesh wins India's 1st women wrestling gold

Here's Asian Games 2018 Day 3 full schedule:

Event: Archery, Recurve Women's Individual (Ranking Round)
Time: 8:00 am (IST) onwards
India participants: Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary, Ankita Bhakat, Laxmirani Majhi

Event: Recurve Women's Team (Ranking Round)
Time: 8:00 am (IST) onwards
India participants: Deepika Kumari, Laxmirani Majhi, Ankita Bhakat, Promila Daimary

Event: Archery, Recurve Men's Individual (Ranking Round)
Time: 1:20 pm (IST) onwards
Indian participants: Sukhchain Singh, Jagdish Choudhary, Viswash, Atanu Das

Event: Recurve Men's Team (Ranking Round)
Time: 1:20 pm (IST) onwards
Indian participants: Sukhchain Singh, Jagdish Choudhary, Viswash, Atanu Das

Event: Recurve Mixed Team (Ranking Round)
Time: 1:20 pm (IST) onwards
Indian participants: Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary, Ankita Bhakat, Laxmirani Majhi, Sukhchain Singh, Jagdish Choudhary, Viswash, Atanu Das

Event: Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Qualification
Time: 1:00 pm (IST) onwards
Indian participants: Aruna Budda Reddy, Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Pranati Nayak, Mandira Chowdhury

Event: Bridge, Men's Team, Mixed team, Supermixed Team
Time: 9:00 am onwards

Event: Kayak Women's Singles
Time: 9:00 am onwards
Indian participants: Aarti Pandey

Event: Canoe Single Women Heats
Time: 12:00 pm onwards
India participants: Champa Mourya

Event: Women's Handball Prelims
Time: 1:00 pm onwards
Teams: North Korea vs India

Event: Women's Hockey (Pool B match)
Time: 7:00 pm
Teams: India vs Kazakhstan

Event: Women's Kabaddi
Time: 8:00 am (India vs Sri Lanka), 11:20 am (India vs Indonesia)

Event: Men's Kabaddi
Time: 4:00 pm
Teams: India vs Thailand

Event: Sepak Takraw
Time: 12:00 pm onwards

Event: Men's Shooting, 50m Rifle 3 Positions (Qualification)
Time: 8:00 am (IST) Finals: 11:30 am (IST)
Indian Participants: Sanjeev Rajput, Akhil Sheoran

Event: Men's shooting, 10m Air Pistol (Qualification)
Time: 7:30 am (IST) onwards, 9:30 am (IST) onwards
Indian participants: Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary

Event: Mixed team shooting (Qualification and finals)
Time: 8:30 (IST) onwards
Indian Participants: Lakshay, Shreyasi Singh

Event: Women's Volleyball Prelims
Time: 9:00 am (IST) onwards
Teams: India vs Vietnam

Event: Wrestling, Men's Greco-Roman 67 Kg
Time: 12:00 pm (IST) onwards
Teams: Manish (India) vs Tsuchika Shimoyamada (Japan)

Event: Wrestling, Men's Greco-Roman 60 Kg
Time: 12:30 pm (IST) onwards
Teams: Gyanender (India) vs Piyabut Wiratul (Thailand)

Event: Wrestling, Women's Freestyle 76 Kg
Time: 11:30 am (IST) onwards
Teams: Kiran (India) vs to be decided

Event: Wrestling, Wommen's Freestyle 68 Kg
Time: 1:00 pm (IST) Onwards
Teams: Divya Kakran (India) vs Tumentsetseg Sharkhuu

Event: Men's and Women's Wushu
Time: 8:00 am (IST) onwards


The 2018 Asian Games opening ceremony will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sont Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 HD and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi Commentary. Asian Games opening ceremony will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv app and Sony Liv portal. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream opening ceremony on Tatasky mobile app.
First Published: Tue, August 21 2018. 06:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY