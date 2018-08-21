Asian Games 2018: India's Day 3 schedule, live streaming details at Jakarta

-
ALSO READ
Asian Games 2018: India's Day 1 schedule, live streaming details at Jakarta
Asian Games 2018: India's Day 2 schedule, live streaming details at Jakarta
Asian Games 2018: Bajrang Punia wins wrestling final; India gets first gold
Asian Games 2018 LIVE: Vinesh bags Gold, shooters hit silver, others miss
Asian Games 2018: Medal hopes high as Indian athletes prepare hard
-
On the third day of Asian Games 2018, from Shooting to Wrestling Indian contingent has a packed schedule. After Day 2 India remained at 8th position on medals tally with two Gold, two Silver and one Bronze. Men and women will fight it out to move ahead on the Asian Games 2018 in Kabaddi, Badminton, Shooting and Wushu. Indian men's Kabaddi team will look to forget their first ever defeat at Asiad (Korea defeated India yesterday) when they clash with Thailand. India hope will be pinned on Archery and Shooting event for medals. In the Wrestling, Divya Kakran will clash with Tumentsetseg Sharkhuu while in Men's Greco-Roman 67 Kg wrestling Manish of India will lock horns with Japan's Tsuchika Shimoyamada.
ALSO READ: Asian Games Day 2 Highlights: Vinesh wins India's 1st women wrestling gold
Here's Asian Games 2018 Day 3 full schedule:
Event: Archery, Recurve Women's Individual (Ranking Round)
Time: 8:00 am (IST) onwards
India participants: Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary, Ankita Bhakat, Laxmirani Majhi
Event: Recurve Women's Team (Ranking Round)
Time: 8:00 am (IST) onwards
India participants: Deepika Kumari, Laxmirani Majhi, Ankita Bhakat, Promila Daimary
Event: Archery, Recurve Men's Individual (Ranking Round)
Time: 1:20 pm (IST) onwards
Indian participants: Sukhchain Singh, Jagdish Choudhary, Viswash, Atanu Das
Event: Recurve Men's Team (Ranking Round)
Time: 1:20 pm (IST) onwards
Indian participants: Sukhchain Singh, Jagdish Choudhary, Viswash, Atanu Das
Event: Recurve Mixed Team (Ranking Round)
Time: 1:20 pm (IST) onwards
Indian participants: Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary, Ankita Bhakat, Laxmirani Majhi, Sukhchain Singh, Jagdish Choudhary, Viswash, Atanu Das
Event: Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Qualification
Time: 1:00 pm (IST) onwards
Indian participants: Aruna Budda Reddy, Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Pranati Nayak, Mandira Chowdhury
Event: Bridge, Men's Team, Mixed team, Supermixed Team
Time: 9:00 am onwards
Event: Kayak Women's Singles
Time: 9:00 am onwards
Indian participants: Aarti Pandey
Event: Canoe Single Women Heats
Time: 12:00 pm onwards
India participants: Champa Mourya
Event: Women's Handball Prelims
Time: 1:00 pm onwards
Teams: North Korea vs India
Event: Women's Hockey (Pool B match)
Time: 7:00 pm
Teams: India vs Kazakhstan
Event: Women's Kabaddi
Time: 8:00 am (India vs Sri Lanka), 11:20 am (India vs Indonesia)
Event: Men's Kabaddi
Time: 4:00 pm
Teams: India vs Thailand
Event: Sepak Takraw
Time: 12:00 pm onwards
Event: Men's Shooting, 50m Rifle 3 Positions (Qualification)
Time: 8:00 am (IST) Finals: 11:30 am (IST)
Indian Participants: Sanjeev Rajput, Akhil Sheoran
Event: Men's shooting, 10m Air Pistol (Qualification)
Time: 7:30 am (IST) onwards, 9:30 am (IST) onwards
Indian participants: Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary
Event: Mixed team shooting (Qualification and finals)
Time: 8:30 (IST) onwards
Indian Participants: Lakshay, Shreyasi Singh
Event: Women's Volleyball Prelims
Time: 9:00 am (IST) onwards
Teams: India vs Vietnam
Event: Wrestling, Men's Greco-Roman 67 Kg
Time: 12:00 pm (IST) onwards
Teams: Manish (India) vs Tsuchika Shimoyamada (Japan)
Event: Wrestling, Men's Greco-Roman 60 Kg
Time: 12:30 pm (IST) onwards
Teams: Gyanender (India) vs Piyabut Wiratul (Thailand)
Event: Wrestling, Women's Freestyle 76 Kg
Time: 11:30 am (IST) onwards
Teams: Kiran (India) vs to be decided
Event: Wrestling, Wommen's Freestyle 68 Kg
Time: 1:00 pm (IST) Onwards
Teams: Divya Kakran (India) vs Tumentsetseg Sharkhuu
Event: Men's and Women's Wushu
Time: 8:00 am (IST) onwards