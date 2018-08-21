Asian Games 2018: India's Day 3 schedule, live streaming details at Jakarta

On the third day of Asian Games 2018, from Shooting to Wrestling Indian contingent has a packed schedule. After Day 2 India remained at 8th position on medals tally with two Gold, two Silver and one Bronze. Men and women will fight it out to move ahead on the in Kabaddi, Badminton, Shooting and Wushu. Indian men's Kabaddi team will look to forget their first ever defeat at Asiad (Korea defeated India yesterday) when they clash with Thailand. India hope will be pinned on Archery and Shooting event for medals. In the Wrestling, Divya Kakran will clash with Tumentsetseg Sharkhuu while in Men's Greco-Roman 67 Kg wrestling Manish of India will lock horns with Japan's Tsuchika Shimoyamada.

ALSO READ: Asian Games Day 2 Highlights: Vinesh wins India's 1st women wrestling gold



Here's Day 3 full schedule:



Event: Archery, Recurve Women's Individual (Ranking Round)

Time: 8:00 am (IST) onwards

India participants: Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary, Ankita Bhakat, Laxmirani Majhi



Event: Recurve Women's Team (Ranking Round)

Time: 8:00 am (IST) onwards

India participants: Deepika Kumari, Laxmirani Majhi, Ankita Bhakat, Promila Daimary



Event: Archery, Recurve Men's Individual (Ranking Round)

Time: 1:20 pm (IST) onwards

Indian participants: Sukhchain Singh, Jagdish Choudhary, Viswash, Atanu Das



Event: Recurve Men's Team (Ranking Round)

Time: 1:20 pm (IST) onwards

Indian participants: Sukhchain Singh, Jagdish Choudhary, Viswash, Atanu Das



Event: Recurve Mixed Team (Ranking Round)

Time: 1:20 pm (IST) onwards

Indian participants: Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary, Ankita Bhakat, Laxmirani Majhi, Sukhchain Singh, Jagdish Choudhary, Viswash, Atanu Das



Event: Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Qualification

Time: 1:00 pm (IST) onwards

Indian participants: Aruna Budda Reddy, Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Pranati Nayak, Mandira Chowdhury



Event: Bridge, Men's Team, Mixed team, Supermixed Team

Time: 9:00 am onwards



Event: Kayak Women's Singles

Time: 9:00 am onwards

Indian participants: Aarti Pandey



Event: Canoe Single Women Heats

Time: 12:00 pm onwards

India participants: Champa Mourya



Event: Women's Handball Prelims

Time: 1:00 pm onwards

Teams: North Korea vs India



Event: Women's Hockey (Pool B match)

Time: 7:00 pm

Teams: India vs Kazakhstan



Event: Women's Kabaddi

Time: 8:00 am (India vs Sri Lanka), 11:20 am (India vs Indonesia)



Event: Men's Kabaddi

Time: 4:00 pm

Teams: India vs Thailand



Event: Sepak Takraw

Time: 12:00 pm onwards



Event: Men's Shooting, 50m Rifle 3 Positions (Qualification)

Time: 8:00 am (IST) Finals: 11:30 am (IST)

Indian Participants: Sanjeev Rajput, Akhil Sheoran



Event: Men's shooting, 10m Air Pistol (Qualification)

Time: 7:30 am (IST) onwards, 9:30 am (IST) onwards

Indian participants: Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary



Event: Mixed team shooting (Qualification and finals)

Time: 8:30 (IST) onwards

Indian Participants: Lakshay, Shreyasi Singh



Event: Women's Volleyball Prelims

Time: 9:00 am (IST) onwards

Teams: India vs Vietnam



Event: Wrestling, Men's Greco-Roman 67 Kg

Time: 12:00 pm (IST) onwards

Teams: Manish (India) vs Tsuchika Shimoyamada (Japan)



Event: Wrestling, Men's Greco-Roman 60 Kg

Time: 12:30 pm (IST) onwards

Teams: Gyanender (India) vs Piyabut Wiratul (Thailand)



Event: Wrestling, Women's Freestyle 76 Kg

Time: 11:30 am (IST) onwards

Teams: Kiran (India) vs to be decided



Event: Wrestling, Wommen's Freestyle 68 Kg

Time: 1:00 pm (IST) Onwards

Teams: Divya Kakran (India) vs Tumentsetseg Sharkhuu



Event: Men's and Women's Wushu

Time: 8:00 am (IST) onwards





details

The 2018 Asian Games opening ceremony will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sont Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 HD and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi Commentary. Asian Games opening ceremony will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv app and Sony Liv portal. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream opening ceremony on Tatasky mobile app.