Asian Games 2018: India's Day 6 schedule, streaming details at Jakarta

On the Day 6 of Asian Games 2018, From Kabaddi to Boxing Indian contingent has a packed schedule. After Day 5 India moved down to 10th position on medals tally with four Gold, four Silver and ten Bronze. Indian contingent will fight it out in Kabaddi, Badminton, Shooting, Tennis, Boxing and Tennis. India will hope for medals in Kabaddi, Shooting and Tennis Event. In the Boxing, Manoj Kumar will take on Bhutan's Wangdi Sangay medal in Men's Welter 69 Kg Round of 32.



Here's Day 1 full schedule:

Event: ARCHERY



Time: 8 am (IST) onwards



Recurve Mixed Team Eliminations: India vs Mongolia



Compound Mixed Team Eliminations: India vs Iraq



Event: GYMNASTICS



Time: 3 pm (IST) onwards



Women's Balance Beam Final: Dipa Karmakar



Event: BADMINTON



Men's Singles



Time: 12 pm (IST) onwards



Kidambi Srikanth vs Vincent Wong Wing (Hong Kong)



H S Pronnoy vs Kantaphon Wangcharoen (Thailand)



Women's Doubles



Time: 1:30 pm



Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy Vs M K CHow My Lee (Malaysia)



Event: BOXING



Men's Fly 52 Kg: Gaurav Solanki vs Ryomei Tanaka (Japan)



Time: 4:30 pm



Men's Welter 69 Kg Round of 32: Manoj Kumar vs Wangdi Sangay



Time: 5:30 pm (IST)



Event: EQUESTRIAN



Eventing Individual Event: Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik, Jitender Singh, Fouaad



Eventing Team



Event: GOLF



Women's Individual: Diksha Dagar, Ridhima Dilawari, Sifat Sagoo



Women's Team event



Men's Individual: Aadil Bedi, Mohan Hari Singh, Rayhan Thomas John, Naveed, Kshitij Kaul



Men's Team



Event: HANDBALL



Men's Main Round: India vs Pakistan



Time: 9:00 am (IST) onwards



Event: HOCKEY



Men's Tournament: India vs Japan



Time: 6:30 pm (IST) onwards



Event: KABADDI



Women's Final: India vs Iran



Time: 1:30 pm (IST)



Event: PENCAK SILAT



Time: 9:30 am (IST)



Men's 50kg to 55kg Quarterfinal: Naorem Boynao SIngh vs Dumaan Dines (PHI)



Event: ROWING



Time: 7:30 am (IST) onwards



Men's Lightweight Single Sculls Final: Dushyant



Men's Quadruple Sculls Final: India



Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Final: Rohit Kumat / Bhagwan Singh



Women's Four Final: Annu, Yamini Singh, Navneet Kaur, Sanjukta Dung



Men's Lightweight Eight



Event: SHOOTING



Time: 7:30 am (IST) onwards



Men's 300m Standard Rifle: Amit Kumar, Harjinder Singh



Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification: Shivam Shukla, Anish Bhanwal



Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification: Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu



