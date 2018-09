Asian Games 2018: India's Day 14 schedule, streaming details at Jakarta

On the penultimate day i.e. day 14 of 18th Asian Games, Indian men's hockey team will take on Pakistan for Bronze medal match while in Boxing Amit Panghal will lock horns with Hasanboy Dusmatov for Gold medal in Men's Light Fly 49 Kg category. On Day 13, Indian women's Hockey team lost to Japan in final to settle for Silver but failed to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics. India Women's squash team will also look to suprise by defeating Hong Kong in Gold medal match.





Here's Day 14 full schedule:



Event: BOXING

Time: 12:30 pm (IST) onwards



Men's Light Fly (49kg): Amit vs Hasanboy Dusmatov



Event: BRIDGE



Men's Pair Final 2



Time: 8:30 AM (IST) onwards



Women's Pair Final 2



Time: 8:30 AM (IST) onwards



Mixed Pair Final 2



Time: 8:30 AM (IST) onwards



Event: CANOE/KAYAK



Canoe Double (C2) 200m Men Final: Prakant Sharma/Oinam Jamesboy Singh



Time: 7:30 AM (IST) onwards



Kayak Four (K4) 500m Women: India



Time: 10:00 AM (IST) onwards



Event: HOCKEY



Men's Bronze Medal match: India vs Pakistan



Time: 4:00 PM (IST) onwards



Event: JUDO



Mixed Team Round of 16: India



Time: 7:30 AM (IST) onwards



Event: SQUASH



Women's Team Final: India vs Hong Kong



Time: 1:30 PM (IST) onwards



Day 13 live streaming details