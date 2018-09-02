Asian Games 2018: India's Day 15 schedule, streaming details at Jakarta

On Day 15 of the 18th Asian games China,Republic Korea China, Hong Kong among others will compete in Triathlon. Meanwhile, India is not participating in the only event on the last day of in Jakarta in Palembang. On Day 14, boxer Amit Panghal stunned the reigning Olympic champion to add the extra glitz to a day on which the Indian contingent recorded their best ever tally even as the bridge team won gold while the women's squash and men's hockey teams added silver and bronze respectively at the 18th Asiad. On the penultimate day of the Games, India are sitting at the eighth spot with 15 gold, 24 silver 30 bronze for a total of 69 medals.





ALSO READ: Asian Games 2018 Day 14 highlights: India post biggest ever medal tally

India have thus surpassed their previous highest tally of 65 medals which they registered at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou. Amit's title-winning effort also enabled the Indian contingent to equal the best ever gold medal count which came at the inaugural edition way back in 1951. The second gold of the day came in bridge, which has been introduced for the first time at the Games. The men's bridge pair comprising Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar scored 384.00 points to finish in the first place. China's Gang Chen and Lixin Yang bagged silver, while Henky Lasut and Freddy Eddy Manoppo of Indonesia settled for the bronze medal.

In hockey, the men's team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in the bronze medal play-off. Akashdeep Singh (third minute) and Harmanpreet Singh (50th) scored for defending champions India, while Muhammad Atiq (52nd minute) scored for Pakistan. Squash also swelled India's medals tally, adding a silver medal. Women's squash team lost to Hong Kong 0-2 in the final to finish at the third place.



Day 15 schedule:



Event: Mixed Triathlon



Time: 6:00 am (IST) onwards



Here's the start list:



The 2018 Asian Games will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 HD and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi Commentary. Asian Games will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv app and Sony Liv portal. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream opening ceremony on Tatasky mobile app.