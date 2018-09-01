Asian Games 2018 LIVE updates, Day 14: India vie for gold in squash, boxing

With athletics wrapped up on Day 12, India had fewer opportunities to win a medal on Day 13. India opened their day's medal account with a silver and bronze in sailing which came quite late in the day, only after India had lost its medal contention in Table Tennis, where Manika Batra lost her round of 16 women's singles match. Both Sharath Kamal and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan also lost their round of 16 matches in men's singles soon after that. While Varsha Gautham and Sveta Shervegar won a silver medal in 49er FX women event, Harshita Tomar got a bronze in Open laser 4.7. Another bronze came from 49er Men event. Vikas Krishnan had to settle for a bronze in Boxing due to an injury sustained in the semis, but India will hope for a gold in men's light fly (49kg) on day 14 from Amit, who will be facing an Uzbek opponent. Indian women failed to clear the last hurdle in hockey, losing 1-2 to Japan in the final on day 13. India's day 14 match schedule will begin with Bridge and Canoe/Kayak finals where it will look to start its campaign on a high with an early medal. In squash, India will have a chance of winning a gold, as the women's team beat Malaysia in the semifinal to book a berth in the final against Hong Kong, China. Another big match to watch on day 14 today will be India men's hockey team facing Pakistan for a bronze medal.

Represented by 804 athletes and officials, the Indian contingent will aim to better the showing at the previous Asiad in Incheon, South Korea, where they finished eighth with 11 gold, 10 silver and 36 bronze medals on Asian Games Medal Tally. The best performance by India at the Asian Games came at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China where they finished sixth with 14 gold, 17 silver and 34 bronze. This year, around 12,000 athletes from 45 countries will compete in 40 disciplines. The main thrust of the Indian challenge is expected to come from athletics, wrestling, boxing and shooting. It will be interesting to see how many medals Indians will bag in the 18th Asian Games.