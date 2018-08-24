Asian Games 2018 Day 6 LIVE: Women's kabaddi team look to avenge men's loss

After a disappointing Day 5 in Asian games 2018, where India failed to grab a Gold medal and men's kabaddi lost to Iran, India have a packed schedule on Day 6 at Jakarta and Palembang. On the sixth day of Asiad 2018, Women's Kabaddi Team will clash with Iran in the finals, while the defending champions India will face their first real test when they take on an unpredictable Japan in a pool A match in Hockey. In shooting, Manu Bhaker will take part in Women's 10m Air Pistol event. Meanwhile, in boxing, Gaurav Solanki will take on Japan's Ryomei Tanaka in 52 Kg category. Manoj Kumar will clash with Wangdi Sangay in Men's Welter 69 Kg Round of 32. Teenager Anish Bhanwal would love to prove his mettle in Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification. India will hope to keep the good work going and win more medals at Jakarta and Palembang. With a lot of medals on the line, athletes of 45 nations, playing 58 different kinds of sports, will give their best to win one of those at the 18th Asian Games at Jakarta Palembang.

