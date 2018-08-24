JUST IN
Asian Games 2018: India's Day 6 schedule, streaming details at Jakarta
Asian Games 2018 Day 6 LIVE: Women's kabaddi team look to avenge men's loss

In badminton at the Asian Games 2018, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will hope to proceed to quarterfinals. Catch al the updates on Asian Games 2018 here

BS Web Team 

Asian Games 2018
Indian shooter Manu Bhaker competes in the 10m air pistol qualification round during the 18th Asian Games Jakarta, Palembang, 2018, in Indonesia. Photo: AP | PTI

After a disappointing Day 5 in Asian games 2018, where India failed to grab a Gold medal and men's kabaddi lost to Iran, India have a packed schedule on Day 6 at Jakarta and Palembang. On the sixth day of Asiad 2018, Women's Kabaddi Team will clash with Iran in the finals, while the defending champions India will face their first real test when they take on an unpredictable Japan in a pool A match in Hockey. In shooting, Manu Bhaker will take part in Women's 10m Air Pistol event. Meanwhile, in boxing, Gaurav Solanki will take on Japan's Ryomei Tanaka in 52 Kg category. Manoj Kumar will clash with Wangdi Sangay in Men's Welter 69 Kg Round of 32. Teenager Anish Bhanwal would love to prove his mettle in Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification. India will hope to keep the good work going and win more medals at Jakarta and Palembang. With a lot of medals on the line, athletes of 45 nations, playing 58 different kinds of sports, will give their best to win one of those at the 18th Asian Games at Jakarta Palembang.


Represented by 804 athletes and officials, the Indian contingent will aim to better the showing at the previous Asiad in Incheon, South Korea, where they finished eighth with 11 gold, 10 silver and 36 bronze medals on Asian Games Medal Tally. The best performance by India at the Asian Games came at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China where they finished sixth with 14 gold, 17 silver and 34 bronze. This year, around 12,000 athletes from 45 countries will compete in 40 disciplines. The main thrust of the Indian challenge is expected to come from athletics, wrestling, boxing and shooting. It will be interesting to see how many medals Indians will bag in 18th Asian Games.
First Published: Fri, August 24 2018. 06:40 IST

