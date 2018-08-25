Asian Games 2018 LIVE, Day 7: Saina, Sindhu will look to prove their mettle

After a mixed sixth day in Asian games 2018, where India won two Gold medals one in Men's Double Tennis while the second Gold was grabbed by Men's Quadruple Rowing. On the other hand, Women's Kabaddi team lost to Iran in the final to settle for Silver come as a major disappointment while in Badminton men's singles Kidambi Srikanth and H S Prannoy lost in Round of 32. India have a packed schedule on Day 6 at Jakarta and Palembang as the athletics events will kick off from today. On the Day 7 of Asiad 2018, Women's hockey team will clash with South Korea, while in athletics event Hima Das, Muhammed Anas, Tajinder Pal etc will start their campaign. In shooting, Manu Bhaker will take part in Women's 10m Air Pistol event. Meanwhile, in boxing, Pavitra will take on Pakistan's Rukhsana Perveen in Women's Lightweight 60 Kg category. Teenager Anish Bhanwal would love to prove his mettle in Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification. India will hope to keep the good work going and win more medals at Jakarta and Palembang. With a lot of medals on the line, athletes of 45 nations, playing 58 different kinds of sports, will give their best to win one of those at the 18th Asian Games at Jakarta Palembang.

