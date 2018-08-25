Asian Games 2018 LIVE, Day 7: Saina, Sindhu will look to prove their mettle

JUST IN
Asian Games 2018: India's Day 7 schedule, streaming details at Jakarta
In boxing, Pavitra will take on Pakistan's Rukhsana Perveen in Women's Lightweight 60 Kg category. Catch all the updates on Asian Games 2018 here

After a mixed sixth day in Asian games 2018, where India won two Gold medals one in Men's Double Tennis while the second Gold was grabbed by Men's Quadruple Rowing. On the other hand, Women's Kabaddi team lost to Iran in the final to settle for Silver come as a major disappointment while in Badminton men's singles Kidambi Srikanth and H S Prannoy lost in Round of 32. India have a packed schedule on Day 6 at Jakarta and Palembang as the athletics events will kick off from today. On the Day 7 of Asiad 2018, Women's hockey team will clash with South Korea, while in athletics event Hima Das, Muhammed Anas, Tajinder Pal etc will start their campaign. In shooting, Manu Bhaker will take part in Women's 10m Air Pistol event. Meanwhile, in boxing, Pavitra will take on Pakistan's Rukhsana Perveen in Women's Lightweight 60 Kg category. Teenager Anish Bhanwal would love to prove his mettle in Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification. India will hope to keep the good work going and win more medals at Jakarta and Palembang. With a lot of medals on the line, athletes of 45 nations, playing 58 different kinds of sports, will give their best to win one of those at the 18th Asian Games at Jakarta Palembang.


Represented by 804 athletes and officials, the Indian contingent will aim to better the showing at the previous Asiad in Incheon, South Korea, where they finished eighth with 11 gold, 10 silver and 36 bronze medals on Asian Games Medal Tally. The best performance by India at the Asian Games came at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China where they finished sixth with 14 gold, 17 silver and 34 bronze. This year, around 12,000 athletes from 45 countries will compete in 40 disciplines. The main thrust of the Indian challenge is expected to come from athletics, wrestling, boxing and shooting. It will be interesting to see how many medals Indians will bag in 18th Asian Games.
