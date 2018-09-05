Asian Games 2018: Poor states lag behind rich ones in medal tally

Diversity on the podium At the recently concluded Asian Games in Indonesia, India’s medal winning athletes represented its diversity not just at the opening and closing ceremonies but also on the podium. A closer look at these medal winners represents various interesting trends.

Of the 69 medals won by India, athletes representing various individual and team sports belonged to 21 states and Union Territories (UTs). More states, especially ones from Eastern and North Eastern India now contribute medal winners. Large states, small medals By the look of it, India’s ...