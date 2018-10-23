Asian Hockey Championship 2018 LIVE: India 0 | 0 Malaysia in first quarter

7th minute: Gurjant flashes across the dee but Mandeep not able put his stick in time 4th minute: Manjeeb crunches the ball across the dee but no Indian player able to connect 4' Tussle goes on in the midfield to win the possession. Nothing to separate both teams. IND 0-0 MAS#IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2018 #INDvMAS — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 23, 2018 Q1 begins It’s PUSHBACK! Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s fourth match at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2018 against Malaysia on 23rd October 2018 is now underway. #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2018 #INDvMAS pic.twitter.com/49pbGJUsK5 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 23, 2018 Here’s a look at the 11 players of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team who will take on Malaysia in their 4th match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2018 on 23rd October. Watch LIVE on @StarSportsIndia Sports 2/2HD and @Hotstar from 10:40 PM (IST).#IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2018 #INDvMAS pic.twitter.com/Ce2E1xiTcs — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 23, 2018 Japan have won one match and lost two in three games, which places them in fourth in the standings, behind India, Malaysia and Pakistan. South Korea and hosts Oman are the teams placed behind Japan.

In Match 12 of Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy, India, led by Manpreet Singh, will lock horns with Malaysia, who defeated India in the semifinals of Asian Games 2018, at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat. The spirited will look to extend their unbeaten streak in the Men's Asian Championship in their fourth round-robin match today.



The team had earlier produced a flamboyant performance in their third match against Japan, blanking the latter by a massive 9-0 margin. In tie against Japan, the world no 5 team showcased some domineering display scoring goals in all the four quarters through Mandeep Singh (4', 49', 57'), Harmanpreet Singh (17', 21'), Gurjant Singh (8'), Akashdeep Singh (36'), Sumit (42') and Lalit Upadhyay (45') to register a convincing victory and remain at the top of the Pool Standings.



The Indians afresh from the 3-1 victory against Pakistan on Saturday, started the match with a good rhythm as forwards Lalit Upadhyay and Akashdeep Singh got chances in the opening minutes. But it was Mandeep Singh who drew the first blood in the 4th minute as he deflected a low cross from Akashdeep Singh from the left flank, through the Japanese goalkeeper's leg and into the back of the net. India continued to put pressure on the Japanese defense and scored eight more goals till the final whistle.

