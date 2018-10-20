Asian Hockey Championship 2018 highlights: India beat Pakistan 3-1

In the last minute of the game, Pakistan go for a review to get a penalty corner. No luck. Pakistan lose their review With just 2 minutes to go, India continue their attacking game 56th minute: A brilliant stick work by Lalit as he storms into the D but Gurjant fails to convert as Pakistan Goal keeper displays some brilliant defence Only five minutes left in this match 55' Five more minutes to go in this match and India is not letting Pakistan to create opportunities with an intact defense. IND 3-1 PAK#IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2018 #INDvPAK — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 20, 2018 53th minute: Lalit makes it up with a lovely pass but Gurjant heels the ball just outside the Pakistan D 50th minute: A poor pass from India's captain Manpreet, gives Pakistan the possession of the ball 50' The clock ticks down and India maintain their lead with ease and march towards their second victory in this tournament. IND 3-1 PAK#IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2018 #INDvPAK — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 20, 2018

In Match 6 of Asian Men’s Hockey Championship 2018, Manjeet Singh-led India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat. Indian men's hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh says his team has shrugged off the disappointment of Asian Games 2018, played in Jakarta, and is looking forward to the keenly awaited contest against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy. Defending champions India started the tournament with a runaway 11-0 victory against hosts Oman on Thursday, while former champion Pakistan defeated South Korea 3-1 in their first match.



Pakistan Skipper Rizwan Senior said India-Pakistan matches are always good for the audience and this will be the first time the two teams will be playing in Muscat, so, naturally, the excitement would be high among hockey lovers. Hopefully, his team would live up to the expectations and ensure a thrilling match, he said.



Stay Tuned for Match LIVE updates



