T20 WC: Zimbabwe skipper ruled out of match against WI after asthma attack
Business Standard

Aussie back-up wicketkeeper suffers freak injury; could be replaced in WC

Australia's back-up wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has suffered a mishap on the golf course leaving him hospitalised just three days ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 opener against New Zealand

Cricket | ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | Australia

IANS  |  Melbourne 

T20 Warm Up Match, India vs NZ

Australia's back-up wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has suffered a bizarre mishap on the golf course, with the 27-year-old left hospitalised just three days ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 opener against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 22.

The cricketer had to be treated on the fairway before being rushed to hospital after his golf club broke on impact with the ball, leaving Inglis with a deep cut in the right hand at the New South Wales Golf Club, according to a report in cricket.com.au.

The report added that Inglis would likely require a few stitches, with Cricket Australia (CA) issuing a statement on Wednesday saying the injury was being assessed. "Inglis did not appear likely to feature in Australia's first match against New Zealand at the SCG anyway unless there was an injury to first-choice gloveman Matthew Wade," said the report.

CA will take a call on whether Inglis needs to be replaced in the 15-member squad depending upon the severity of the injury.

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 16:28 IST

