Australia men's football team announced for Tokyo Olympics 2021

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) on Tuesday revealed its men's football team for the Tokyo Olympic Games, with the "Olyroos" returning to the Olympic arena for the first time since Beijing 2008.
Coached by Seoul 1988 Olympian Graham Arnold, the team includes 18 Olympic debutants. The delay to the Games resulted in an extension of the age group, with Mitchell Duke and Ruon Tongyik being selected as overage players, reports Xinhua.
The Olyroos qualified for the Games in January 2020 after Nicholas D'Agostino's second half strike against Uzbekistan lifting Australia to a qualifying tournament victory.
The Olyroos have been drawn with Egypt, Spain and Argentina, and will open their campaign in Sapporo against the Argentinians.
The announcement brings the number of selected athletes in the Australian Olympic team to 300 of an expected 450-480.
