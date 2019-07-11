JUST IN
ICC CWC 2019, Aus vs Eng live score: Hosts hope to prove a point vs Aussies

Justin Langer clarified that Peter Handscomb will replace Usman Khawaja in Australia playing 11. Check Australia vs England live score, toss updates and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

England cricket team
England cricket team. Photo: Reuters
In the second semifinal of ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019, England cricket team will lock horns with Australia cricket team at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham today. Considering the firepower the hosts possess, many current and former players have said it is England's World Cup to lose, a trophy they have not been able to lift despite making the final in 1979, 1987 and 1992. On the other hand, Australia will be chasing the marquee trophy for the sixth time. They have been so consistent in the mega event that they have not lost any semi final they featured in, having won six and one being a dramatic tie against South Africa in the 1999 edition. Talking about the Australia playing 11, Justin Langer clarified that Peter Handscomb will replace Usman Khawaja.
 
ICC CWC 2019, semifinal 2: Australia vs England Live scorecard
 
 
ICC CWC 2019: Aus vs Eng Live streaming

The Australia vs England second semifinal match will start at 3:00 pm IST while the toss will take place at 2:30 pm. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 with English Commentary, and on Star Sports Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Aus vs Eng cricket match on the Hotstar app and Hotstar website.
 
Stay tuned for Australia vs England LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here

