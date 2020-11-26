JUST IN
IND vs AUS 1st ODI preview: Rohit-less Team India venture into unknown
Australia vs India 1st ODI playing 11, head to head, weather report

Mayank Agarwal is likely to replace injured Rohit Sharma in India playing 11 as an opener. Check IND vs AUS probable playing 11, head to head, pitch and weather report details here

India vs Australia | India cricket team | Australia cricket team

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Indian team celebrates after Steve Smith's wicket (Photo: BCCI)
While the return of Hardik Pandya will provide India a much-needed power hitter down the order, there is still no clarity over his bowling fitness. (Photo: BCCI)

The Indian cricket team will begin its Australia tour on Friday, when Virat Kohli-led side locks horns with the Australian cricket team in the first match of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Going into the series, it won’t be easy to choose the favourites as both the teams are equally strong on paper. However, it would be interesting to see who will replace Rohit Sharma as opener in India playing 11. Given the recent form in Indian Premier League, Mayank Agarwal could emerge as an ideal option to partner Shikhar Dhawan as an opener.

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Likely opening pair of Indian cricket team
 
While picking its best possible playing 11, the big positive for the Indian team is the form of the players. The whole Indian squad had a good IPL campaign recently and it would be happy brainstorming for Kohli and Coach Ravi Shastri.
 
The newly-appointed vice-captain, KL Rahul, was the highest run-getter in the tournament, amassing 670 runs. Rahul is likely to get a place in India playing 11 as wicket-keeper batsman. In the ODIs, Rahul has been batting at number 5, and he said on Wednesday that his position in playing 11 depends on formats.

Why Kohli will miss Rohit in ODIs, T20Is

IND vs AUS 1st ODI playing 11 prediction
 
India tentative playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/ Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.
 
Australia tentative playing 11: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell/Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa.
While the return of Hardik Pandya will provide India a much-needed power hitter down the order, there is still no clarity over his bowling fitness. The bowling department will be led by pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was unplayable during IPL 2020.
 
Australia, on the other hand, would look to use home conditions to its advantage. The Aaron Finch-led side also has David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell to further strengthen its batting line-up, while the presence of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc make Australia a formidable side.
 
IND vs AUS head to head
  • Overall: 140
  • Australia won: 78
  • India won: 52
Going by the stats, the overall head to head shows Australia in an advantageous position with 78 wins in 140 matches. But in the last decade there have been some close fights between the two teams. And if we take a look at the stats of the last five matches, India won three games, while Australia emerged victorious in two.

Check India-Australia series latest news updates here

Last five head to head

  • India won: 3
  • Australia won: 2
Australia vs India 1st ODI: Sydney weather report

Rain will not play spoilsport in IND vs AUS first game and temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, pleasant weather to play a game of cricket. However, the new-ball bowlers may get a bit of a nip at the start of second innings as the humidity is likely to rise from 51 to 63 per cent in the evening.

India vs Australia 1st ODI pitch report

Historically, Sydney wicket favours both batsmen and bowlers. An extra bounce will give the pacers a minor edge, but batsmen too, can play their shots. The big boundaries allow the spinners to hold runs in middle-overs.

The India vs Australia ODI series is also part of ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.
 
ICC WC ODI Super League points table

Here are the squads of both the teams:

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

First Published: Thu, November 26 2020. 16:20 IST

