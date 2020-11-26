Australia vs India 1st ODI playing 11, head to head, weather report

-
ALSO READ
IND vs AUS 1st ODI preview: Rohit-less Team India venture into unknown
India vs Australia ODI series: Likely opening pair of Indian cricket team
England vs Australia 1st ODI playing 11, squad, Manchester weather forecast
England vs Australia 1st T20 playing 11, Southampton weather forecast
India vs Australia 2020-21: Indian cricket team squad for ODI, T20 series
-
IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Likely opening pair of Indian cricket team
Why Kohli will miss Rohit in ODIs, T20Is
- Overall: 140
- Australia won: 78
- India won: 52
Check India-Australia series latest news updates here
Last five head to head
- India won: 3
- Australia won: 2
Rain will not play spoilsport in IND vs AUS first game and temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, pleasant weather to play a game of cricket. However, the new-ball bowlers may get a bit of a nip at the start of second innings as the humidity is likely to rise from 51 to 63 per cent in the evening.
India vs Australia 1st ODI pitch report
Historically, Sydney wicket favours both batsmen and bowlers. An extra bounce will give the pacers a minor edge, but batsmen too, can play their shots. The big boundaries allow the spinners to hold runs in middle-overs.
The India vs Australia ODI series is also part of ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).
Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor