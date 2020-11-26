Australia vs India 1st ODI playing 11, head to head, weather report





IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Likely opening pair of Indian cricket team

The Indian cricket team will begin its Australia tour on Friday, when Virat Kohli-led side locks horns with the Australian cricket team in the first match of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Going into the series, it won’t be easy to choose the favourites as both the teams are equally strong on paper. However, it would be interesting to see who will replace Rohit Sharma as opener in India playing 11. Given the recent form in Indian Premier League, Mayank Agarwal could emerge as an ideal option to partner Shikhar Dhawan as an opener.

While picking its best possible playing 11, the big positive for the Indian team is the form of the players. The whole Indian squad had a good IPL campaign recently and it would be happy brainstorming for Kohli and Coach Ravi Shastri.







Why Kohli will miss Rohit in ODIs, T20Is



IND vs AUS 1st ODI playing 11 prediction

India tentative playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/ Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia tentative playing 11: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell/Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa. The newly-appointed vice-captain, KL Rahul, was the highest run-getter in the tournament, amassing 670 runs. Rahul is likely to get a place in India playing 11 as wicket-keeper batsman. In the ODIs, Rahul has been batting at number 5, and he said on Wednesday that his position in playing 11 depends on formats.

While the return of Hardik Pandya will provide India a much-needed power hitter down the order, there is still no clarity over his bowling fitness. The bowling department will be led by pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was unplayable during IPL 2020.



Australia, on the other hand, would look to use home conditions to its advantage. The Aaron Finch-led side also has David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell to further strengthen its batting line-up, while the presence of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc make Australia a formidable side.



IND vs AUS head to head

Overall: 140

Australia won: 78

India won: 52





Check India-Australia series latest news updates here Going by the stats, the overall head to head shows Australia in an advantageous position with 78 wins in 140 matches. But in the last decade there have been some close fights between the two teams. And if we take a look at the stats of the last five matches, India won three games, while Australia emerged victorious in two. Last five head to head

India won: 3

Australia won: 2

Australia vs India 1st ODI: Sydney weather report



Rain will not play spoilsport in IND vs AUS first game and temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, pleasant weather to play a game of cricket. However, the new-ball bowlers may get a bit of a nip at the start of second innings as the humidity is likely to rise from 51 to 63 per cent in the evening.



1st ODI pitch report



Historically, Sydney wicket favours both batsmen and bowlers. An extra bounce will give the pacers a minor edge, but batsmen too, can play their shots. The big boundaries allow the spinners to hold runs in middle-overs.



The ODI series is also part of



ICC WC ODI Super League points table



Here are the squads of both the teams:



India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).



Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.