ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Aus vs WI Live: All eyes on Russell's fitneess

Head to head in World Cups, West Indies have an advantage as they won 5 out of 9 matches. Check Australia vs Windies LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here

In today’s match of ICC cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC), Australian cricket team led by Aaron Finch will look to dominate Jason Holder’s West Indies cricket team at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The two teams last played against each other in a World Cup match in 2007. They played their last match against each other three years ago. Both the teams were at their menacing best in their opening World Cup encounters and thrashed their opponents. Aaron Finch-led Australia registered a convincing seven-wicket win over Afghanistan. The bowlers, especially the pacers, were on song as they restricted the Afghan team to 207. On the other hand, Windies had demolished the Pakistani batting line-up with a barrage of short-pitch deliveries and ultimately bowled them out for mere 105. However, all eyes will be on Andre Russell’s fitness as he played a crucial role in beating Pakistan. On a head-to-head basis in World Cup matches, West Indies hold the upper hand over Australia with five wins out of nine matches played. Australia has won four.

