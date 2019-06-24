BAN vs AFG LIVE ICC CWC 2019 : Do-or-die for Bangladesh against Afghanistan
In the 31st match of ICC world cup 2019, Bangladesh will have to beat Afghanistan to keep their semis hopes alive. Catch all live updates here
Bangladesh cricket team will take on their nemesis Afghanistan cricket team at the Rose Bowl, Southampton in the 31st match of ICC World Cup 2019. A win for Bangladesh will keep their hopes alive for semi-final spot, while Afghanistan will want to get a win under their belt and make the most of this campaign. Shakib al Hasan has been in top form and will be the man to look out for. However, the way Afghanistan players displayed their talents againt India, Bangladesh will need to be vary of them. England's defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka on Friday breathed air into Bangladesh's hopes of securing a semifinal berth and the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side will be keen on making the most of the situation.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream BAN vs AFG cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
