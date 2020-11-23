Barcelona's Pique likely out for several months because of knee injury

-
ALSO READ
Messi wants to continue with Barcelona till the end of his career: Bartomeu
Messi, Fati score as Barcelona beats Leganes 2-0 in return to Camp Nou
Real Madrid look very strong, difficult for Barca to win La Liga: Garcia
Table-toppers Barcelona, Real Madrid continue their charge for LaLiga title
Football loses its essence when played in empty stadiums: Barcelona manager
-
Gerard Piqué is expected to be sidelined for several months because of a right knee injury.
Barcelona said on Sunday that Piqué has a grade-three sprain of his internal lateral ligament and a partial injury to his anterior cruciate ligament. The club did not say how long the defender is expected to be sidelined, but similar injuries tend to require months of recovery time.
Piqué got injured on Saturday in the second half of Barcelona's 1-0 loss at Atlético Madrid, its first against the Madrid rival in the Spanish league in more than a decade. His knee bent inward after Atlético forward Ángel Correa fell on his leg.
Piqué had to be helped off the field and was taken straight to the changing room.
Barcelona said after initial exams on Saturday that Piqué had a sprained knee.
Barcelona also lost Sergi Roberto due to injury in Saturday' match at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The club said he has a right thigh muscle rupture and will be sidelined for about two months.
The loss to Atlético kept Barcelona in the middle of league standings after eight matches.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor