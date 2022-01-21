BCCI and team owners to discuss IPL 2022 back up venues on Saturday

-
ALSO READ
BCCI extends date for buying ITT documents for new IPL teams till Oct 20
BCCI must allow IPL teams to play exhibition games overseas: Ness Wadia
Indian Premier League: Bairstow, Malan pull out, citing personal reasons
About the fans
CSK to win IPL 2021 final, Jadeja will be Man of the Match: Vaughan
-
The BCCI and IPL team owners will discuss potential back-up venues for the upcoming edition of the league in a virtual meeting on Saturday.
The mega auction venue, scheduled for Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, will also come up for discussion as the country deals with the third wave of COVID-19.
"Owners have been invited for the meeting and it will be held virtual," a team official told PTI.
BCCI's first preference is to hold the event in India but if COVID situation worsens, it needs to have a back-up plan ready.
The 2020 edition was entirely held in the UAE while the second half of the 2021 edition was held across the Emirates after the event's suspension in India due to the second wave of COVID-19.
The IPL is usually held in the April-May window.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor