BCCI announces revised schedule for Lanka series, T20s to be played first

-
ALSO READ
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 team-wise schedule, squads, free live broadcast
ICC T20 World Cup, Australia vs New Zealand final: Key players to watch out
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
-
The BCCI on Tuesday announced revised itinerary for the home series against Sri Lanka, beginning February 25, confirming that the Twenty20 series will be played before the Test rubber.
Initially, the two-Test series was planned before the T20 matches.
"Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series comprising three matches followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23," said the BCCI in a statement.
It was recently reported by media that the T20s against the Lankan side will take place before Test matches in Mohali and Bengaluru and the cricket body has now confirmed it.
Virat Kohli is expected to play his 100th game in Mohali from March 4-8.
The second Test will be played in Bengaluru from February 12-16.
The first T20 will be played in Lucknow on February 25 before the teams travel up the hills to Dharamsala for second and third game on February 26 and 27.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor