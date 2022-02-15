BCCI announces revised schedule for Lanka series, T20s to be played first

The on Tuesday announced revised itinerary for the home series against Sri Lanka, beginning February 25, confirming that the Twenty20 series will be played before the Test rubber.

Initially, the two-Test series was planned before the T20 matches.

" will first play the T20I series comprising three matches followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23," said the in a statement.

It was recently reported by media that the T20s against the Lankan side will take place before Test matches in Mohali and Bengaluru and the cricket body has now confirmed it.

Virat Kohli is expected to play his 100th game in Mohali from March 4-8.

The second Test will be played in Bengaluru from February 12-16.

The first T20 will be played in Lucknow on February 25 before the teams travel up the hills to Dharamsala for second and third game on February 26 and 27.

