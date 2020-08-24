BCCI down to three IPL central sponsors after Future group opts out

The country's apex cricketing body is racing against time to fill vacant slots in its central sponsorship pool for the Indian Premier League (IPL), following the exit of Future group on Monday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which owns and runs the IPL, has been left with three central sponsors or partners only after Future bid adieu, top sources have told Business Standard.

Dream11, which was an official IPL partner until last week, has had to step away from it, after the company bagged the title sponsorship rights for the 2020 edition of the IPL. It paid Rs ...