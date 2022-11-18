BCCI fires entire national selection team including chief Chetan Sharma

-
-
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sacked the entire national selection team, including Chief Selector Chetan Sharma on Friday. BCCI invited application for the position via a Tweet.
The position up for grabs are:
No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee.
Applications should be submitted by 1800 hrs IST on November 28, 2022.
First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 21:33 IST