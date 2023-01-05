BCCI invites bids for teams in Women's IPL 2023, first edition in March

The Board of Control for in India (BCCI) has invited bids for owning teams in the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL), a report by The Economic Times (ET) said. The tender for bids will be available after the payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 5 lakh. It will be available for purchase till January 21, 2023.

Arun Dhumal, chairman of IPL, said there was a "lot of interest" among corporate houses to own a team in Women's .

"Given the interest in the WIPL, we are hopeful of getting a good set of franchise owners. There is a lot of interest in owning a WIPL team from existing franchises as well as new players," he told ET.

In October, PTI reported that the first edition of WIPL will take place in March, before the men's .

The tournament will feature five teams that will play each other twice. The table toppers will get a direct entry into the final, while the second and third-place teams will battle out in the "eliminator".

Each team can have no more than five overseas cricketers in the playing eleven.

In a note, said, "To have a well balance of domestic & international players and to have competitive teams, it has been tentatively decided to have five teams for WIPL. Each team can comprise maximum of eighteen players where no team can have more than six overseas players."

"Further, no more than five overseas players - four from Full Members of the ICC and one from the Associate Members of the ICC can be part of the playing XI of each team," a note read.

The board also thinks with a limited number of teams, the home-and-away format will not be feasible. The event is expected to take place soon after the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa from February 9-26.

"Like IPL it will be a challenge to play in home-away format in WIPL, as with five to six teams it is not possible to have a match every day. It is suggested that the tournament can be played in caravan style where after finishing ten matches at one venue next ten matches to be played at the next venue," it said.

"Therefore, ten matches each to be played across two venues in 2023 WIPL season, ten each in the next two venues in 2024 season and for 2025 season ten matches in remaining one venue and remaining ten in one of the venues from 2023 season," the note added.