Bengaluru FC resume training ahead of AFC Cup playoffs

Head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli took charge of his first session as returned to their base at the Bengaluru Football Stadium and began preparations for their AFC Cup campaign on Friday.

The Blues regrouped following a short break on the completion of their (ISL) campaign. It wasn't a good season for the Blues as the side finished seventh in the points table after the league stage.

"My first training session with the team was very good and intense. It's a different style of training and I thought the team would enjoy it and they did. From the first moment they gave one hundred per cent and that's what I expect from them," the club's official website quoted Pezzaiuoli as saying.

As many as 22 players took part in Friday's session, which included three boys from the club's BFC B squad; Jagdeep Singh, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, and Omega Vanlalruaituanga.

"I watched the BFC B team play in two games and I was able to speak to them once too. We had some players from the youth team in the training session today and I want them to know that the doors to the first team are open for them. Having (Naushad) Moosa as assistant coach helps me because our future is in the youth department," said Pezzaiuoli.

While skipper Sunil Chhetri continues his recovery after testing positive for COVID-19, new signing Yrondu Musavu-King is yet to join the squad. The Blues' AFC Cup preliminary stage two fixture is scheduled to be held on April 14, at the GMC Bambolim Stadium, in Goa.

Last month, appointed Pezzaiuoli as the club's head coach on a three-year performance-based contract that runs till the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 52-year-old's most recent stint was with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt where he served as Technical Director.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)