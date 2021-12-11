Bidders ready with Rs 40,000-crore auction purse for IPL, ICC sports rights

Broadcasting and digital companies are readying themselves with a war chest of Rs 40,000 crore to join the country’s biggest ever auction of sports rights next year. Up for grabs are two of the most coveted cricketing properties in the world.

According to sources, the tender for the five-year broadcasting and digital rights which begin from 2023 for the T-20 Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to come sometime this month-end or the latest by January. The auction is expected to be held in February. It will be followed by the auction of rights held by the International ...