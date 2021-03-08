Big matches drive us: Chelsea manager Tuchel ahead of Everton clash

-
ALSO READ
EPL: James Rodriguez to miss next two games for Everton, confirms Ancelotti
Kylian Mbappe pays tribute to coach Tuchel as PSG mum on reported firing
Paris Saint-Germain confirm termination of manager Thomas Tuchel's contract
Arsenal lifts gloom with 3-1 win against Chelsea in English Premier League
For England's top football clubs, Jack Grealish is the one that got away
-
Ahead of the clash against Everton, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said that their opponents have a "very strong squad" while admitting that he relishes big matches.
Everton are witnessing a very good form and enjoying a three-match winning streak. The fifth-placed club Everton will leapfrog Chelsea on the Premier League table if they manage to defeat Tuchel's side in their upcoming match.
"Everton had a very strong start to the season and had a big win also at Anfield and they kept the momentum going [by beating West Brom on Thursday]. They have a very strong squad, very physical and full of talent, with strong strikers and a dangerous no.10 with James Rodriguez," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.
"They have strong experienced players and a super-strong manager on the sidelines with Carlo Ancelotti who knows how to keep the momentum going. It is good that we have a big match next because that drives us, it gets us out of bed early and then it is a very natural process to be at our top level again," he added.
Chelsea is unbeaten in their last 25 Premier League home matches against Everton (W14 D11). Also, Tuchel could become the first head coach in Premier League history to see his side keep a clean sheet in each of his first five home matches in charge in the competition.
Chelsea will take on Everton in the Premier League on Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor