Bombay High Court sets aside an arbitration award against BCCI

The has set aside an arbitration award that asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to pay a compensation of Rs 4,800 crore plus interest to Deccan Chronicle Holdings, the owner of the terminated Deccan Chargers franchise in the (IPL), over the termination of the franchise in 2012.



“The award proceeded in places without reasons, in others by ignoring evidence, in yet others by wandering far afield from the contract, and in taking views that were not even possible,” the Justice Gautam S Patel said in the order.



“In doing so, it brushed aside objections about insufficient pleadings. It granted reliefs not even prayed for and took views that were not possible, i.e. that no reasonable person could have done. Effectively, it rewarded the party in unquestionable breach of its contractual obligations. That is inconceivable and not even a possible view,” it further said.



Deccan Chargers was one of the eight original franchises in the cash-rich cricket league when it started in 2008. Four years later, terminated Deccan Chargers’ agreement, saying the franchise failed to honour its payment obligations.