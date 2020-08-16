Brand Dhoni: Where to from here on?

It was an unforgettable sunset at 1929 hours on Independence Day. Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni just headed into that setting sun, bringing to an end the glorious innings of a boy with humble beginnings in far-away Ranchi.

A cricketer who won two World Cups – ICC World T20 & ICC Cricket World Cup – along with the Champions Trophy, Asia Cup T20 2010 & 2016, and the Asia Cup; captained India in 200 ODIs, maintaining a win-percentage of 59.52. The ODI legend accumulated 10,773 runs, averaging more than 50 despite batting between No.5 and 7 for a major chunk of his career. In ...