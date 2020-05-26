Der Klassiker: Check Dortmund vs Bayern match timings, live streaming

-
In a much-anticipated encounter of Bundesliga, table toppers – Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund – will lock horns on Tuesday (May 26). The Der Klassiker encounter could decide the race for the Bundesliga title. League leaders Bayern Munich will travel to the second-placed Borussia Dortmund’s (BVB) home stadium Signal Iduna Park.
The matchday 27 saw Bayern continuing its winning run, defeating Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 win. The result meant that the Bavarians maintained their 4-point lead, with 61 points, over Dortmund. However, the way Bayern has played five minutes into the second half showed the vulnerabilities of Hansi Flick’s side. The defensive vulnerabilities at the back could be a cause of concern for the Bayern manager ahead of Der Klassiker.
Dortmund performance ahead of Der Klassiker
On the other hand, Dortmund has registered an easy 2-0 victory against Wolfsburg on Saturday. Raphael Guerreiro and Achraf Hakimi scored a goal each. Although Erling Haaland failed to score against Wolfsburg, a lot will be expected from the 19-year-old teenage sensation who has already scored 10 goals in as many games since he joined in January.
Haaland along with England star Jadon Sancho would look to tear down Bayern’s defence, with their incisive assists and brilliant goals. Sancho has been Dortmund’s leading goal scorer and assistance in this season, and is expected to start in the Der Klassiker.
A must win game for Dortmund
A defeat for Dortmund could mean the end of the title race, as the gap may widen to 7 points with 6 games remaining. A win could reduce the points gap to only one point.
Der Klassiker: All goals scored in Bayern vs Dortmund match
Bundesliga points table ahead of der Klassiker
|Clubs
|Matches played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Goal for
|Goal against
|Goal difference
|Points
|Bayern
|27
|19
|4
|4
|8
|28
|52
|61
|Dortmund
|27
|17
|6
|4
|74
|33
|41
|57
|RB Leipzig
|27
|15
|9
|3
|68
|27
|41
|54
|Leverkusen
|27
|16
|5
|6
|52
|32
|20
|53
|Monchenglad
|27
|16
|4
|7
|53
|24
|19
|52
|Wolfsburg
|27
|10
|9
|8
|36
|33
|3
|39
|SC Freiburg
|27
|10
|7
|10
|35
|37
|-2
|37
|Schalke
|27
|9
|10
|8
|33
|43
|-10
|37
|Hoffenheim
|27
|10
|6
|11
|36
|47
|-11
|36
|FC Koln
|27
|10
|4
|13
|43
|49
|-6
|34
Der Klassiker: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live streaming in India, probable line-ups
Fans can watch the live telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. You can also live stream the match on Disney+Hotstar.
Tentative starting line-up:
Dortmund: Roman Bürki – Lukasz Piszczek (c), Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji – Achraf Hakimi, Emre Can, Julian Brandt, Raphael Guerreiro – Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland, Thorgan Hazard
Players to watch: Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland
Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer (c) – Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies – Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka – Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman – Robert Lewandowski
Serge Gnabry could start for Bayern on the wings, but Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara still remains doubtful.
Players to watch: Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandowski