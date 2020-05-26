Der Klassiker: Check Dortmund vs Bayern match timings, live streaming

In a much-anticipated encounter of Bundesliga, table toppers – and Borussia Dortmund – will lock horns on Tuesday (May 26). The Der Klassiker encounter could decide the race for the Bundesliga title. League leaders will travel to the second-placed Borussia Dortmund’s (BVB) home stadium Signal Iduna Park.



The matchday 27 saw Bayern continuing its winning run, defeating Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 win. The result meant that the Bavarians maintained their 4-point lead, with 61 points, over Dortmund. However, the way Bayern has played five minutes into the second half showed the vulnerabilities of Hansi Flick’s side. The defensive vulnerabilities at the back could be a cause of concern for the Bayern manager ahead of Der Klassiker.





What is Der Klassiker?



Der Klassiker, or the German classico, is the name given to matches between and Borussia Dortmund. These two clubs have been the most successful clubs in German football’s history, with the Munich side leading with more trophies.



Till 2019, both the teams have won a combined total of 21 Bundesliga titles in the past 25 years. Since the beginning of the league in 1963, these two most sides have been the most successful in Bundesliga’s history giving birth to a rivalry which came to be known as Der Klassiker.

How Der Klassiker different from El Classico and Manchester Derby?



However, the rivalry does not have any historical significance, as other rivalries in the world of have. Spain’s El Classico is a fight between Spanish royalty, nationalism, and conservatism represented by Real Madrid, while Barcelona represents Catalan nationalism and progressive beliefs.



Manchester Derby is based on geographical proximity. Similar is the case with Liverpool and Manchester United, as well as AC Milan and Inter Milan derbies. Boca Juniors and River Plate represent class rivalries, with Boca Juniors representing the working class and River Plate representing the upper class. Other derbies, such as the Celtic-Rangers derby or the East Bengal-Mohan Bagan derby are based on sectarian differences.

Clubs Matches played Won Draw Lost Goal for Goal against Goal difference Points Bayern 27 19 4 4 8 28 52 61 Dortmund 27 17 6 4 74 33 41 57 RB Leipzig 27 15 9 3 68 27 41 54 Leverkusen 27 16 5 6 52 32 20 53 Monchenglad 27 16 4 7 53 24 19 52 Wolfsburg 27 10 9 8 36 33 3 39 SC Freiburg 27 10 7 10 35 37 -2 37 Schalke 27 9 10 8 33 43 -10 37 Hoffenheim 27 10 6 11 36 47 -11 36 FC Koln 27 10 4 13 43 49 -6 34

On the other hand, Dortmund has registered an easy 2-0 victory against Wolfsburg on Saturday. Raphael Guerreiro and Achraf Hakimi scored a goal each. Although Erling Haaland failed to score against Wolfsburg, a lot will be expected from the 19-year-old teenage sensation who has already scored 10 goals in as many games since he joined in January.Haaland along with England star Jadon Sancho would look to tear down Bayern’s defence, with their incisive assists and brilliant goals. Sancho has been Dortmund’s leading goal scorer and assistance in this season, and is expected to start in the Der Klassiker.A defeat for Dortmund could mean the end of the title race, as the gap may widen to 7 points with 6 games remaining. A win could reduce the points gap to only one point.Fans can watch the live telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match on Star Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD. You can also live stream the match on Disney+Hotstar.Roman Bürki – Lukasz Piszczek (c), Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji – Achraf Hakimi, Emre Can, Julian Brandt, Raphael Guerreiro – Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland, Thorgan HazardJadon Sancho, Erling HaalandManuel Neuer (c) – Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies – Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka – Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman – Robert LewandowskiSerge Gnabry could start for Bayern on the wings, but Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara still remains doubtful.Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandowski