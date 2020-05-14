JUST IN
Bundesliga resuming play in empty stadium: When, where and how to watch

Even though the matches are to be played behind closed doors, for football fans this return to live sporting action shines as a positive ray of hope.

Topics
Bayern Munich | football | Coronavirus

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Bundesliga
A slow start to the season by current leaders and traditional powerhouse Bayern Munich saw them in an unfamiliar 4th position before Hans-Dieter Flick was handed over the reins of the team.

Taking the first step to resume sport, Bundesliga is the first of Europe's elite football leagues to resume official competition for its 2019-20 season since the world was disrupted by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Even though the matches are to be played behind closed doors, for football fans this return to live sporting action shines as a positive ray of hope.

Where to watch live telecast Bundesliga matches?

You can watch live football matches on Star Sports Select 1/HD & Star Sports Select 2/HD.

At what Indian time will Bundesliga matches will start?

The Bundesliga matches will begin from 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where can I watch the online streaming Bundesliga matches in India?

Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Bundesliga matches in India.

Bundesliga team standing

With a fresh dose of energy and a new approach, Bayern Munich turned things around quickly registering no losses in their last 10 games which saw them move to the top of the table.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points
1 Bayern München 25 17 4 4 47 55
2 Borussia Dortmund 25 15 6 4 35 51
3 RB Leipzig 25 14 8 3 36 50
4 Borussia M'gladbach 25 15 4 6 19 49
5 Bayer Leverkusen 25 14 5 6 15 47


When Bayern Munich will play its first match after coronavirus break?

Bayern Munich will re-start its campaign on May 17 (Sunday), when it will take on Berlin. Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD will live telecast Bayern Munich vs Berlin match from 9:30 pm (IST).


When and Where to watch Borussia Dortmundt vs FC Schalke live match?

In hot pursuit of the leaders, sitting just 4 points back are Borussia Dortmundt who are scheduled to play against rivals FC Schalke on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in the ‘Revierderby’.

Bundesliga schedule and live streaming details


Time Sport Activity Draws Channel
16th May, Saturday
7:00 PM Football Bundesliga Dortmund vs FC Schalke Star Sports Select 2,
Star Sports Select 2 HD
7:00 PM Football Bundesliga Leipzig vs Freiburg Star Sports Select 1,
Star Sports Select 1 HD
10:00 PM Football Bundesliga Eintracht vs M’Gladbach Star Sports Select 2,
Star Sports Select 2 HD
17th May, Sunday
7:00 PM Football Bundesliga Koln bs Mainz Star Sports Select 2,
Star Sports Select 2 HD
9:30 PM Football Bundesliga Berlin vs Bayern Munich Star Sports Select 2,
Star Sports Select 2 HD
19th May, Tuesday
12:00 AM Football Bundesliga W Bremen vs Leverkusen Star Sports Select 2,
Star Sports Select 2 HD

