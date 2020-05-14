Bundesliga resuming play in empty stadium: When, where and how to watch

-
Taking the first step to resume sport, Bundesliga is the first of Europe's elite football leagues to resume official competition for its 2019-20 season since the world was disrupted by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Even though the matches are to be played behind closed doors, for football fans this return to live sporting action shines as a positive ray of hope.
Where to watch live telecast Bundesliga matches?
You can watch live football matches on Star Sports Select 1/HD & Star Sports Select 2/HD.
At what Indian time will Bundesliga matches will start?
The Bundesliga matches will begin from 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).
Where can I watch the online streaming Bundesliga matches in India?
Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Bundesliga matches in India.
Bundesliga team standing
A slow start to the season by current leaders and traditional powerhouse Bayern Munich saw them in an unfamiliar 4th position before Hans-Dieter Flick was handed over the reins of the team.
With a fresh dose of energy and a new approach, Bayern Munich turned things around quickly registering no losses in their last 10 games which saw them move to the top of the table.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Bayern München
|25
|17
|4
|4
|47
|55
|2
|Borussia Dortmund
|25
|15
|6
|4
|35
|51
|3
|RB Leipzig
|25
|14
|8
|3
|36
|50
|4
|Borussia M'gladbach
|25
|15
|4
|6
|19
|49
|5
|Bayer Leverkusen
|25
|14
|5
|6
|15
|47
When Bayern Munich will play its first match after coronavirus break?
Bayern Munich will re-start its campaign on May 17 (Sunday), when it will take on Berlin. Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD will live telecast Bayern Munich vs Berlin match from 9:30 pm (IST).
When and Where to watch Borussia Dortmundt vs FC Schalke live match?
In hot pursuit of the leaders, sitting just 4 points back are Borussia Dortmundt who are scheduled to play against rivals FC Schalke on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in the ‘Revierderby’.
Bundesliga schedule and live streaming details
|Time
|Sport
|Activity
|Draws
|Channel
|16th May, Saturday
|7:00 PM
|Football
|Bundesliga
|Dortmund vs FC Schalke
|
Star Sports Select 2,
Star Sports Select 2 HD
|7:00 PM
|Football
|Bundesliga
|Leipzig vs Freiburg
|
Star Sports Select 1,
Star Sports Select 1 HD
|10:00 PM
|Football
|Bundesliga
|Eintracht vs M’Gladbach
|
Star Sports Select 2,
Star Sports Select 2 HD
|17th May, Sunday
|7:00 PM
|Football
|Bundesliga
|Koln bs Mainz
|
Star Sports Select 2,
Star Sports Select 2 HD
|9:30 PM
|Football
|Bundesliga
|Berlin vs Bayern Munich
|
Star Sports Select 2,
Star Sports Select 2 HD
|19th May, Tuesday
|12:00 AM
|Football
|Bundesliga
|W Bremen vs Leverkusen
|
Star Sports Select 2,
Star Sports Select 2 HD