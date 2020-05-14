Bundesliga resuming play in empty stadium: When, where and how to watch

Taking the first step to resume sport, Bundesliga is the first of Europe's elite leagues to resume official competition for its 2019-20 season since the world was disrupted by the (Covid-19) pandemic. Even though the matches are to be played behind closed doors, for fans this return to live sporting action shines as a positive ray of hope.

Where to watch live telecast Bundesliga matches?



You can watch live matches on Select 1/HD & Select 2/HD.

At what Indian time will Bundesliga matches will start?



The Bundesliga matches will begin from 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where can I watch the online streaming Bundesliga matches in India?



Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Bundesliga matches in India.

Bundesliga team standing



A slow start to the season by current leaders and traditional powerhouse saw them in an unfamiliar 4th position before Hans-Dieter Flick was handed over the reins of the team.

With a fresh dose of energy and a new approach, turned things around quickly registering no losses in their last 10 games which saw them move to the top of the table.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Bayern München 25 17 4 4 47 55 2 Borussia Dortmund 25 15 6 4 35 51 3 RB Leipzig 25 14 8 3 36 50 4 Borussia M'gladbach 25 15 4 6 19 49 5 Bayer Leverkusen 25 14 5 6 15 47

Bayern Munich will re-start its campaign on May 17 (Sunday), when it will take on Berlin. Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD will live telecast Bayern Munich vs Berlin match from 9:30 pm (IST).

In hot pursuit of the leaders, sitting just 4 points back are Borussia Dortmundt who are scheduled to play against rivals FC Schalke on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in the ‘Revierderby’.

Bundesliga schedule and live streaming details



